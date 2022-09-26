The programme which started in 2013, involved the knowledge transfer across railway operations, operations control centres, maintenance of rolling stock, development of the operating rules and regulations, has now completed ahead of time

Etihad Rail DB handled the operation for Stage One of the UAE National Rail Network since 2016 in line with highest levels of quality, safety, punctuality and customer satisfaction

The joint venture of Etihad Rail DB was accredited as the UAE’s first heavy rail operator

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Etihad Rail has concluded, ahead of schedule, the knowledge transfer programme with Deutsche Bahn (DB), Europe's largest railway operator and infrastructure owner. The partnership between the two organizations, oversaw the establishment of the joint venture Etihad Rail DB in 2013, where the exchange of knowledge in railway operations, operations control centres (OCCs), maintenance of rolling stock, and development of the operating rules and regulations, was integral for subsequent operations.

This took place during InnoTrans 2022, the leading international trade fair for transport technology, which was held in Berlin, Germany from 20-23 September 2022.

These areas of support and experience shared by Deutsche Bahn led to the achievement of critical milestones, enabling Etihad Rail to establish a vital national industry through the creation of the UAE’s first railway network.

Supplementary to knowledge transfer, Deutsche Bahn provided Etihad Rail with guidance on the Health, Safety, Environment, & Quality (HSEQ) requirements and the development of the Operational Safety Case, which ultimately resulted in Etihad Rail DB’s accreditation as the UAE’s first heavy rail operator.

Shadi Malak, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Rail, said: “We conclude our knowledge transfer programme with our partner of almost a decade; Deutsche Bahn, ahead of schedule and in line with international best practices. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Deutsche Bahn, who shared valuable knowledge and expertise, aiding us in our goals to become one of the leading entities in the railway industry globally. We look forward to future opportunities, to work together again and achieve further successes.”

Niko Warbanoff, CEO DB E.C.O. Group, said: “We are proud of our successful and long-standing partnership with Etihad Rail. Together we have achieved the highest customer satisfaction with ADNOC, made a significant contribution to climate protection by saving a large amount of CO2 emissions, and kept our promise to provide a sustainable knowledge transfer to our partner Etihad Rail and the Emirati people.”

The joint venture Etihad Rail DB has been responsible for the operations of Stage One of the UAE National Rail Network since 2016, building a reputation of the highest levels of quality, safety, punctuality, and customer satisfaction, bringing together major benefits for its customer, and the United Arab Emirates.

Since operations began for Stage One of the UAE National Rail Network, Deutsche Bahn has supported Etihad Rail in transporting over 44 million tonnes of Sulphur across 4,400 trains, whilst boasting an immaculate safety record of zero LTIs and delivering exceptional punctuality rates, to ensure a reliable service. Consequently, Etihad Rail has reduced over 370,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, and 2.68 million truck trips, supporting the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Year-to-date, Etihad Rail DB has run 382 trains, and transported 3,685,000 tonnes of Sulphur, with a punctuality rate of 98.4%, which reflects the high level of customer satisfaction achieved.

About Etihad Rail:

Etihad Rail was established in June 2009 under Federal Law No. 2, with the mandate to manage the development, construction and operation of the UAE’s national freight and passenger railway network. The railway network will link the principal centres of population and industry of the UAE, and will form a vital part of the planned railway network across the GCC.

Etihad Rail has successfully completed Stage One of the network. Stage One is fully operational and was delivered on schedule and within budget. The route spans 264 km, transporting granulated sulphur from sources at Shah and Habshan to the export point at Ruwais.

Stage Two links the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia from Fujairah Port to Ghuweifat through Mussafah, Khalifa Port and Jebel Ali Port. Built to international standards, Etihad Rail’s state-of-the-art network will span approximately 1,200 km, acting as a catalyst for economic growth and sustained social development. Upon completion, the railway will redefine logistics and transport in the region, providing a modern, safe, efficient and sustainable mode of transport that will connect all regions of the UAE to its neighbouring GCC countries.

About Deutsche Bahn (DB):

DB is one of the world’s leading mobility and logistics companies. As the largest railway operator in Europe and one of the largest transport providers in the world, DB operates over 23.000 trains per day and carries more than 2.5 billion passengers each year.

The globally operating DB E.C.O. Group bundles DB´s engineering, consulting and operations expertise. It is a full-service provider for the integrated rail system - from feasibility studies to rail operations, for infrastructure, rolling stock and the systemic interface focus areas. It brings together DB Engineering & Consulting as an international engineering and consulting company with infraView and ESE Engineering und Software-Entwicklung as IT experts, inno2grid as a provider of sustainable mobility and energy solutions, and Deutsche Bahn International Operations as an operator for rail passenger and freight transport outside Europe. Together, they combine their rail expertise with digital technologies along the entire value chain and bring DB's sought-after know-how to their customers.

www.etihadrail.ae

