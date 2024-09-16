Abu Dhabi – Etihad Rail Freight, a subsidiary of Etihad Rail, the developer, and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, has signed a Haulage Services Agreement with Trojan General Contracting, a leading construction company in the UAE, specialising in delivering large-scale infrastructure, civil engineering, and building projects across various sectors, to provide comprehensive transportation and logistics services for their aggregates. This strategic partnership reinforces Etihad Rail Freight's commitment to enhancing connectivity, providing seamless, end-to-end supply chain solutions that drive efficiency and reliability across the UAE.

Through this partnership, Etihad Rail Freight will provide first and last-mile services to transport aggregates from Trojan’s quarries in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) and Fujairah via its Al Ghail Dry Port rail terminal in RAK to the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) and Dubai Industrial City (DIC). The streamlined transportation process will ensure the seamless movement of goods between these key locations. Furthermore, Etihad Rail Freight will also offer secure storage services for Trojan General Contracting's products at its Al Ghail Dry Port terminal in RAK, as well as at its terminals in ICAD and DIC.

Commenting on the partnership, Gunther J. Ferk, CEO of Etihad Rail Freight said: “Building on the momentum of our freight operations, we are focused on enhancing our service offerings to clients by integrating seamlessly with existing providers to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions. This partnership aligns with our commitment to strengthening the UAE’s logistics infrastructure, while prioritising sustainability and safety. By leveraging our National Rail Network and connecting key industrial hubs, we are reducing the reliance on road transport, removing trucks from the roads, and helping in minimising the environmental footprint. In doing so, we provide our clients with streamlined, efficient, and reliable transportation options, reinforcing Etihad Rail Freight’s role as a key facilitator of economic growth and connectivity within the UAE."

Commenting on the partnership, Mohamed Mahmoud, CEO of Trojan General Contracting said: “This agreement marks a significant milestone in Trojan’s journey to enhance operational efficiency and create value for our partners. Now, we are able to streamline our logistics operations, ensuring more effective use of time, resources, and assets.”

This partnership also underscores both parties’ commitment to realising the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategy by adopting integrated logistics solutions, with rail as a key component for driving increased volumes of goods in an efficient, reliable, and sustainable way. Not only does the UAE National Rail Network aim to reduce reliance on road transport, but also decreases CO2 emissions in the country’s road transport sector by 21% annually by 2050, which is equivalent to removing 8.2 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

Since launching operations, Etihad Rail Freight has become an integral part of the UAE's logistics sector, attracting a growing customer base that recognises the power and viability of rail transportation. Beyond fuelling economic growth, Etihad Rail Freight is setting new standards for sustainable transportation solutions and remains dedicated to delivering exceptional value to its expanding client portfolio.

About Etihad Rail

Etihad Rail was established under Federal Law No. 2 with the mandate of overseeing the development, construction, and operation of the UAE's national freight and passenger railway network. Part of the ‘Projects of the 50’, the National Railway Network is the largest project to consolidate the strength of the union for the next fifty years.

Since 2016, Etihad Rail has successfully operated the Shah-Habshan-Ruwais route, transporting granulated sulphur for export, and establishing rail as a safe and sustainable mode of transport with a proven track record. In 2023, construction on the network expansion was completed, marking the inauguration of the UAE National Railway Network, now spanning a length of 900 km from Ghuwaifat to Fujairah, as well as the launch of full freight operations. Etihad Rail continues to develop its passenger services, which will be operated along the same network in the future.

Etihad Rail connects the emirates, linking industrial and commercial centres with 11 terminals, including four major ports: Ruwais Inland Terminal, Ruwais Port, ICAD, Khalifa Port, DIC, Jebel Ali Port, Al Ghail Dry Port, Fujairah Port, Ghuwaifat Terminal, Shah Terminal, and Habshan Terminal.

About Trojan General Contracting:

Trojan General Contracting, a subsidiary of Trojan Construction Group, is a renowned name in the construction industry. It has executed a diverse and far-reaching portfolio of major construction projects across all real estate and infrastructure sectors. Trojan General Contracting encompasses an array of plants and state-of-the-art equipment, as well as a team of more than 20,000 efficient experts and labourers. The company is reputed for exceeding client expectations by consistently ensuring the highest quality – on schedule and within budget with emphasis on excellence, health, safety, and the environment.

About Trojan Construction Group:

Trojan Construction Group ranked as the #1 construction group in the UAE and the first in the Middle East to achieve an "A" rating in the MSCI ESG assessment. We are a subsidiary of Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, consisting of several industry-leading companies dedicated to elevating potential for building sustainable communities.

