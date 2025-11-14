Leading airline offering flexible options across every seat in all cabins on every flight

Exclusively available to Etihad Guest members, valid on Etihad and on 26+ partner airline flights

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, has significantly enhanced its exclusive member experience by allowing every seat to be purchased with miles, and with different layers of flexibility. GuestSeat awards will now be branded as ‘Saver Award’ and provide a low starting price for redemption tickets. These updates are designed to provide members with greater flexibility, transparency, and value when booking flights with Etihad Guest Miles, aligning with Etihad’s commercial fares.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest, said, “Etihad Guest is designed to reward loyalty, and these changes ensure our members enjoy even greater flexibility and transparency when redeeming their miles. Saver Award seats highlight the exclusive value our members deserve, with more ways to tailor their travel to their needs and flexibility across every seat.”

The rebrand reflects a more intuitive and relatable way for members to recognise the exclusive value of booking seats at fixed mileage rates. Saver Award seats remain available exclusively to Etihad Guest members offering exceptional value by providing access to every seat at fixed redemption rates.

The Saver Award can be redeemed across Etihad’s rapidly expanding network and more than 26 partners, the largest global partnership and frequent flyer network of any non-allied airline; this will soon include Hong Kong Airlines following the signing between the two carriers last week when Etihad launched its route from Hong Kong to Abu Dhabi.

In line with the airline’s commercial fares, Etihad Guest will now offer different attributes for guests to choose from, including the option for their award ticket to be fully refundable.

In addition, members now can earn Tier Miles on redemption bookings for Comfort and Deluxe fares, starting from 25% up to 50% across all cabins, making it easier for members to progress up through the Etihad Guest tiers faster.

Etihad Guest members booking Business Comfort and Business Deluxe awards will now enjoy complimentary Etihad Chauffeur services anywhere within the UAE, regardless of tier status.

Finally, UAE-issued co-brand credit card vouchers are now redeemable across all fare brands, increasing the value of the programme for UAE residents and offering members greater opportunities to travel.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.