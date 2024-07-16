Dubai, UAE: Massive Media: Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, has extended its partnership with Pointspay in a move that will lead to the first introduction of a groundbreaking new solution to the Middle East region later this year.

The new solution introduces the ability for members to earn and redeem Etihad Guest miles via online retailers, providing value and convenience for members.

By integrating this new solution, Etihad Guest members will be able to seamlessly incorporate the programme into their daily lives, transforming how they earn and redeem their miles across a variety of retail partners within the Etihad Guest ecosystem. This enables them to save money, expand their options for earning and redeeming miles, and accelerate their path to earning rewards such as upgrades and more.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest, said: "We’re constantly evolving our programme to offer our members a more rewarding experience. In the spirit of innovation in line with Etihad’s core values, we’re pleased to be partnering with Pointspay on this new payment solution, giving our members the chance to earn and pay at online retailers seamlessly using their Etihad Guest Miles.”

Dominic Hofer, CEO of Pointspay, commented: “We are thrilled to extend our long-term partnership with Etihad Guest and launch our new white label solution. This collaboration represents another significant milestone in Pointspay’s mission to innovate and enhance loyalty programmes globally. Etihad Guest’s dedication to enriching member experiences aligns perfectly with our vision, and we are excited to see the positive impact this will have on both members and retail partners.”

For retailers, the new partnership provides a powerful tool to engage with millions of members, supported by extensive omnichannel marketing and advertising opportunities. Ultimately, this leads to increased customer retention and engagement, and more sales.

Pete Howroyd, Pointspay’s CMO, said: “Pointspay has demonstrated its ability to significantly enhance engagement amongst millions of loyalty program members by connecting them to Pointspay’s trusted network of global shops providing the ability to earn and redeem miles via our payment solution. Through our patented technology, Pointspay gives online shops the ability to grow sales in a unique and targeted way, tapping into previously inaccessible communities of frequent flyer members.”

About Pointspay

Pointspay, part of the Loylogic Group, is an industry-leading loyalty expert and payment solution. Using cutting-edge technology to enhance consumer engagement, Pointspay works with the world's leading loyalty programs, including Flying Blue, SAS EuroBonus, Etihad Guest, Etisalat and Swiss Miles & More to enable customers to collect and spend their loyalty points and miles directly at checkout.

Through its network, Pointspay offers access to over 20 million loyalty program members, ready to collect and spend their points and miles with merchants across multiple categories. Pointspay uses its MarPay™ platform to connect online shops with global loyalty schemes, exposing their brands to millions of customers worldwide.