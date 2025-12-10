New functionality helps corporate clients advance their voluntary environmental commitments

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Leveraging its existing collaboration with CarbonClick*, Etihad Airways has introduced a new enhancement to its Etihad for Business (EYB) platform, enabling corporate clients to redeem EYB credits for carbon-offsets directly through the Etihad for Business portal.

Javier Alija, Vice President Global Sales & Distribution at Etihad Airways, said:

“This enhancement provides our corporate clients with a practical tool to assist in achieving their voluntary environmental commitments. By integrating carbon-offsets directly into Etihad for Business, we simplify the process for corporate clients to be aware of their emissions associated with business travel and choose to take steps in support of climate action through their everyday travel management.”

Earlier this year, Etihad launched the fully digital Etihad for Business corporate programme, streamlining the airline’s comprehensive business travel solution into a single, intuitive online portal. Through this portal, corporate clients can manage their travel, access contract details, track spend and redeem credits for a wide range of benefits. In the coming year, the portal will offer more advanced features such as automated performance reports, transparent tiering requirements, real-time analytics, and simplified contract management.

Corporate clients will be able to redeem credits for upgrades, priority services, lounge access, excess baggage, and now – carbon-offsets.

“We’ve built a platform that puts control directly in the hands of our corporate clients,” said Alija. “Business travel management should be straightforward, not complex. Our portal delivers a seamless, self-service experience that helps corporate clients maximise the value of their travel programmes. This new carbon offset option further supports corporate clients in aligning their travel with their environmental goals.”

With the integration of carbon-offset redemption, Etihad for Business now offers corporate clients an efficient mechanism to support their climate goals, while benefiting from Etihad’s expanding suite of digital travel management tools.

* Each carbon-offset is issued in respect of a project selected by CarbonClick, which is certified by an international standard.

CarbonClick calculates flight emissions using the Travel Impact Model which was developed by Google.

For further information related to CarbonClick and carbon-offsets they offer, click here to read more.

Carbon-offsets support climate action, but do not reduce the environmental impact of flights.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and has rapidly grown to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme, and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae