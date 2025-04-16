During its participation at TXF MEA in Dubai

Dubai: Her Excellency Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), highlighted the innovative strategies and solutions adopted by ECI to facilitate the access of the national exports into key regional and global markets. H.E. Al Mazrouei further emphasised the impact of strategic initiatives in strengthening the country's position as a leading global trade hub. and reiterated the significance of export, re-export and non-oil foreign trade activities in driving this growth, especially through ECI’s role in attaining the economic objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which seeks to boost the UAE’s non-oil exports to AED 800 billion by the next decade.

This took place during ECI’s participation in the recently concluded TXF MEA 2025 conference in Dubai. The event convened leading experts in trade finance and export credit, along with representatives from financial institutions, government entities, and multinational corporations. It served as a significant platform to explore ways for accelerating international trade and facilitating financial flows across emerging markets.

H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei said: “We are grateful for the continued directives and unwavering support of the UAE’s wise leadership under which the country continues to make remarkable strides towards building a more resilient, sustainable and future-ready economic model. At ECI, we remain steadfast in our dedication to accelerating these efforts by providing solutions that seamlessly address risks associated with export and re-export activities. We aim to empower businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, with credit tools that allow them to venture into new markets and reinforce the appeal and competitiveness of locally produced non-oil products in targeted regional and international markets.”

Furthermore, H.E. Al Mazrouei highlighted ECI’s continued efforts to identifying new opportunities to improve the export capabilities of UAE-based businesses, allowing them to expand their presence in global markets. Her Excellency also underscored the importance of enhancing engagement in local, regional and international events that focus on promoting the growth of the export and manufacturing industries, reinforcing trade exchange, and solidifying economic and trade partnerships and agreements between countries.

During the event, ECI exhibited mechanisms designed to support exporters while addressing the challenges they confront during global economic uncertainties. Yasmin Bahgat, Head of Export Finance at ECI, participated in a panel discussion titled ‘Going Local - The Rise of Regional ECAs in Africa and the Middle East,’ alongside a group of renowned industry experts. The session explored the latest trends and challenges impacting the sector while also underscoring significant growth prospects and expansion potential in both regional and global markets.

The TXF MEA conference is a key platform that convenes leading experts from the export and project finance sectors, in addition to representatives from export credit agencies and financial institutions across the region. It seeks to cultivate partnerships between export credit agencies and key stakeholders, drive innovation, promote economic diversification, and reinforce trade exchanges to strengthen the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)’s position as a thriving global investment and trade hub.