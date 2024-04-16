Etihad Cargo, in partnership with its cargo handler Etihad Airport Services Cargo (EASC), has added temperature-controlled cool dollies to EASC’s Abu Dhabi fleet to offer additional protection against environmental factors, enhancing the carrier's cool chain capabilities and ensuring the seamless transportation of pharmaceuticals and temperature sensitive commodities.

With the launch of these new cool dollies, Etihad Cargo is bridging the last gap in its global cool chain offering by providing continuity and stability with advanced temperature-controlled solutions during the most critical step of air cargo transportation.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has enhanced its Abu Dhabi tarmac transportation fleet with the addition of high-tech cool dollies. The introduction of cool dollies for the transportation of pharmaceutical and perishable shipments will enable the carrier to fully complete its temperature-controlled cool chain capabilities at its Abu Dhabi hub.

In partnership with Etihad Airport Services Cargo, Etihad Cargo has added dedicated cool dollies for pharmaceutical and perishable products to provide maximum safety to the carrier's partners and customers at every stage of the handling process. The specialised containers will offer a closed, temperature-controlled system to ensure the reliable and seamless transportation of high-value and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical cargo between the carrier's aircraft and state-of-the-art cool chain warehouse.

Thomas Schürmann, Head of Cargo Operations & Delivery at Etihad Cargo, said: "Etihad Cargo is committed to the safe, reliable and robust transportation of temperature-sensitive cargo via its IATA CEIV Pharma-certified PharmaLife and IATA CEIV Fresh-certified products. Part of this commitment is ensuring cargo is transported between the aircraft and cool chain facilities as fast as possible and mitigating the risks associated with outdoor and environmental conditions during the cargo's journey. Etihad Cargo and Etihad Airport Services Cargo have partnered to introduce dedicated cool dollies at the carrier's Abu Dhabi Airport hub to minimise the time that temperature-sensitive cargo is exposed to external factors, such as high temperatures. These specialised containers not only control the temperature but also enable Etihad Cargo to access the data records, providing Etihad Cargo increased visibility of this Critical Control Point to reduce, eliminate and prevent hazards."

Naresh Ranganathan, Acting Vice President Cargo at Etihad Airport Services Cargo, said: "We recognise the importance of a secured cool chain, and the demand from our airline and its customers to ensure their shipments are protected during their transit through Abu Dhabi International Airport. Therefore, we are very pleased to introduce these cool dollies, which will, in the initial phase, be used exclusively to transport pharmaceutical and perishable products to and from the aircraft from our cargo facilities. As a CEIV Pharma and Fresh-certified cargo handler, this further reiterates our commitment to providing best-in-class services to ensure the safe and efficient carriage of pharmaceuticals through our airport.”

The cool dollies can be set to a range of temperatures anywhere between +2 and +25 degrees Celsius, and an in-built alarm system sends alerts if the temperature fluctuates beyond the set parameters. Offering high insulating capacity, a refrigeration cell made with a single-piece fibreglass panel, and reinforced wall, roof and floor panels, the state-of-the-art cool dollies provide a more robust temperature-controlled transportation solution. The cool dollies also present a greener choice, promising a longer isolation cell life and easy and low-cost maintenance and significantly reducing overall consumption, fuel costs and environmental impact as a result of fewer thermal dispersion points and the dollies’ high thermal insulation and UV reflection properties.

Schürmann explained: "By providing a fully temperature-controlled solution, Etihad Cargo will enable customers and partners to reduce risks, as cargo will be exposed to the elements for the absolute minimum amount of time. With these brand-new cool dollies, Etihad Cargo is bridging the last gap in its global cool chain offering by providing continuity and stability with advanced temperature-controlled solutions during the most critical step of air cargo transportation."

Since launching PharmaLife, Etihad Cargo has introduced several features and initiatives to enhance the carrier's cool chain capabilities. This latest addition follows the introduction of dedicated thermal covers and the launch of a state-of-the-art cool chain facility at Abu Dhabi Airport. Established in partnership with Etihad Airport Services Cargo and Abu Dhabi Airports, the new facility has doubled Etihad Cargo's cool chain capacity to carry and accommodate an additional 50,000 tonnes of cool chain commodities, including pharmaceuticals and life sciences products. The pharma hub will support the growing global healthcare and life sciences demand and is in full alignment with Abu Dhabi's vision to establish the emirate as a global pharmaceuticals and life sciences hub.

Etihad Cargo has also refurbished its perishables handling and storage facility. The carrier has a 3,000-square-metre dedicated perishables temperature-controlled warehouse comprising three cool rooms (2-8 degrees Celsius). Etihad Cargo’s enhanced FreshForward centre provides smoother transfers to its FreshForward truck fleet when products need to be delivered in the UAE or handed over to the consignee at Abu Dhabi Airport, making the end-to-end journey of perishables easier and safer.

About Etihad Cargo:

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the leading air cargo carriers in the world, offering customers a range of cargo products and services to five major continents. Its hub in Abu Dhabi is strategically located at the centre of the world's busiest trade lanes, providing an integral link between Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and Africa.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo offers a wide range of specialty products including live animals, dangerous goods, valuables and vulnerables, personal effects, as well as its market leading cold chain products (the latter holding IATA's stringent Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators certifications for both Pharmaceutical and Perishables Logistics, as well as Live Animals Logistics).

For more information, please visit www.etihadcargo.com

Media Contacts:

Duty Media Officer, Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae

Christina Bostock, IHC (Etihad Cargo)

Email: christina@ih-c.com