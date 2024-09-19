The joint venture will represent a full strategic alignment between the two airlines, combining their strengths to offer a unified logistics solution with a focus on increasing capacity, improving transit times, and expanding connectivity to new destinations.

This collaboration supports Abu Dhabi's ambition of becoming a global logistics hub, contributing to the economic growth of the UAE and China while positioning both nations as key players in the global logistics industry.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, and SF Airlines, a subsidiary of SF Holding, have announced their shared commitment to a project that will establish a landmark joint venture, marking an unprecedented milestone in the 40-year history of diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China.

In a significant meeting at SF Airlines' headquarters in Shenzhen on 18 September, key representatives from both airlines convened to formalise their intention to establish a joint venture. Present at the meeting were Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Etihad Airways; Mansour Al Mulla, Vice Chairman of Etihad Airways; Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways; Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo of Etihad Cargo; Leonard Rodrigues, Director of Revenue Management & Network Planning of Etihad Cargo; and Wang Wei, Chairman of SF Holding; Li Sheng, Vice President of SF Group and Chairman of SF Airlines; and Alex Ho, CFO of SF Group.

This joint venture project builds on the already successful partnership between Etihad Cargo and SF Airlines, which has significantly enhanced connectivity and capacity between China, the UAE, and global markets. The current collaboration has seen both airlines sharing capacity to improve global trade routes, a relationship that has been mutually beneficial for both airlines and their customers.

The newly announced joint venture project will take this collaboration to unprecedented heights. Beyond capacity sharing, this partnership represents a full strategic alignment between Etihad Cargo and SF Airlines, combining their strengths to offer a unified, comprehensive logistics solution to customers worldwide.

"This historic joint venture is a true testament to the robust and growing relationship between the UAE and China," said Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Etihad Airways. "Etihad is excited to embark on this new journey with SF Airlines, which will enable both airlines to provide even more connectivity, flexibility, and speed to customers for e-commerce and traditional air cargo verticals."

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, highlighted the importance of this joint venture in supporting Abu Dhabi's strategic ambitions: "As the national carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways is deeply committed to supporting Abu Dhabi's vision of becoming a global logistics and express hub. This joint venture with SF Airlines is a critical step in realising that vision. By aligning our strengths, Etihad Airways and SF Airlines are enhancing operations and contributing to the economic growth and diversification of Abu Dhabi, Ezhou and Shenzhen. This partnership will be pivotal in positioning the UAE as a key player in global logistics, benefiting both our nations and the broader market."

Key aspects of the joint venture include increased aircraft capacity, improved transit times, interconnected networks and the expanded distribution of SF Express’s international express services. These enhancements will offer SF Airlines and its customers greater flexibility and faster European connections. Additionally, the partnership will expand the number of frequencies, hubs, and destinations served, leading to smoother transitions and more efficient operations.

Wang Wei, Chairman of SF Holding, said: "This joint venture is a pioneering development in air cargo logistics between China and the UAE. By joining forces with Etihad Cargo, we are setting new standards for the industry, particularly in response to the rising demand for e-commerce, airmail, and parcel delivery. This is a long-term commitment to enhancing the quality and reliability of our operations."

This joint venture project underscores the airlines' commitment to evolving their partnership for the benefit of the market and their customers. The collaboration will focus on integrating the customer service of Etihad Cargo with the extensive capacity and reach of SF Airlines, creating a synergy that is expected to significantly boost the potential of UAE-China trade routes.

The next phase of this partnership will involve finalising the scope of the collaboration, with updates to be provided in the near future and a definitive agreement to be signed shortly. Etihad Cargo and SF Airlines are committed to continuing to develop their relationship, which will no longer see the airlines marketing independently but as partners dedicated to better serving their customers and the global market.