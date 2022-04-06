Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Abu Dhabi Airports, the owner and operator of the emirate’s five airports, and Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, signed an agreement to launch the “Miles on the Go” product at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Etihad Guest members can now instantly earn and spend Etihad Guest Miles when shopping at participating merchants located at Abu Dhabi International Airport. By simply downloading the Etihad Guest app and linking up to five Visa cards to their profiles, members can spend their miles and receive cashback on their cards.

Members can earn 1 Etihad Guest Mile and 1 Etihad Guest Tier Mile for every AED 3 spent at any of the 119 participating outlets including, lounges, luxury retail stores, dining establishments and Duty-Free outlets from over 35 brands.

Francois Bourrienne, Chief Commercial Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Abu Dhabi Airports always strives to strengthen ties with strategic partners to provide a remarkable customer experience at our airports. We are pleased to collaborate with Etihad Guest at their home airport and we are committed to introducing innovative solutions that will enhance the passengers’ journey through Abu Dhabi International Airport”.

Terry Daly, Executive Director Guest Experience, Brand & Marketing, Etihad Airways, said: “We are continuously enhancing our Etihad Guest loyalty programme for our valued members. The ‘Miles on the Go’ product offers our members a rewarding experience with more options to earn and spend miles. We are delighted to welcome Abu Dhabi International Airport to our award-winning mobile app.

“As more passengers pass through Abu Dhabi Airports every day, we look forward to rewarding them as they shop from the wide range of Duty-free outlets or dine at their leisure.”

The successful and first-of-its-kind ‘Miles on the Go’ technology was launched in 2020. It has since won multiple innovation and industry awards. Complementing the existing travel partners, members can automatically earn and spend miles in three Aldar Malls in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, at a suite of entertainment, hospitality, F&B partners and now at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Airports

Abu Dhabi Airports is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a diverse portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy. It was established in March 2006 to spearhead the development of the Emirate's aviation infrastructure. In September 2006, Abu Dhabi Airports assumed responsibility for the operation and management of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain International Airports. In 2008, Abu Dhabi Airports added Al Bateen Executive Airport (an exclusive business aviation airport), as well as Sir Bani Yas and Delma Island Airports to its portfolio. These airports are geared to serve the various segments of air travellers, the aviation marketplace, and will help contribute to Abu Dhabi’s development as a destination for both business and leisure tourism.

Currently under way is the multi-billion-dollar re-development and expansion of Abu Dhabi International Airport designed to increase the overall capacity of the airport.

You can follow Abu Dhabi Airports on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/auh

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adairports

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/abu-dhabi-airports

Youtube: www.youtube.com/user/AUHAirport

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/adairports

Website: www.adac.ae www.abudhabiairport.ae

Press Office:

CorporateCommunications@adac.ae

About Etihad

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. Etihad is recognised as one of the world’s leading airlines in response to COVID-19 and was the first airline in the world to fully vaccinate its crew on board.

Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time, and through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation.

To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae