Inflight offerings share beloved Emirati traditions with guests all over the world.

Etihad embraces the spirit of giving this Ramadan with initiatives to aid displaced refugees in Chad and feed displaced school children across Africa.

Abu Dhabi, UAE — Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is bringing treasured Emirati traditions onboard its flights to guests all over the world this Ramadan, inviting them to join the celebration and share in the rich Emirati culture the airline champions.

Turky Al Hammadi, Director of Product and Hospitality, at Etihad Airways, said: “Each year, Ramadan gifts us the opportunity to share beloved traditions and flavours inspired by the Emirati hospitality we embody, bringing a sense of community to our guests around the world. This Ramadan, we’ve aligned with the UAE’s Year of Community to reflect the importance of connection and togetherness, values that resonate deeply during this blessed month.

"We are honoured to offer our guests an exclusive and thoughtful experience this Ramadan. Etihad Airways understands the significance of this sacred time, and our carefully curated Ramadan menus are designed to provide comfort, tradition, and elevate our Food and Beverage experience. From the moment our guests arrive at the airport to the moment they disembark, we strive to elevate their journey with delicious meals that reflect the spirit of Ramadan, ensuring a memorable and fulfilling experience at every altitude.”

Ramadan Menus

From 1 March and throughout the month of Ramadan, the airline is offering guests a cultured culinary journey with authentic Emirati flavours and Ramadan favourites, made with fresh, regional ingredients to savour the tastes of the UAE and demonstrate the airline’s commitment to premium and sustainable ingredients. Travellers can indulge in palatable platters and exquisite Ramadan inspired dishes inflight and in the Business and First lounges at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, and the Etihad Lounge at London Heathrow.

Guests in The Residence and First Class can choose from a wide selection of Emirati inspired dishes such as traditional Lentil Soup, Emirati-style Rice-stuffed Lamb Shank and Emirati Mont Blanc with Aseeda and white chocolate. Travellers can also opt for an Iftar platter or a Healthy Iftar Salad infused with rich Emirati flavours for something a little lighter.

Guests flying in Business Class can enjoy much of the same menu with a few twists such as traditional Chicken Foga and a wide selection of desserts including a Warm date and olive oil cake served with Vimto ice cream – a Ramadan favourite, a Saffron and cardamom milk cake, a Pistachio kunaffe cake with chocolate and candied pistachios, or a Batheeth and black lime cheesecake. Economy passengers will be offered the same Emirati-infused Ramadan classics such as tender Arabic braised lamb on a bed of vermicelli rice topped with fragrant fried onions and almonds as a main and a choice of traditional Emirati delicacies for dessert.

For guests who are observing Ramadan where flight times fall outside of Iftar and Suhoor, the airline are gifting take-away bags before boarding or after disembarkation.

Pre-boarding or during transit, guests enjoying the lounges in Zayed International Airport, have a delectable spread of premium dishes infused with Emirati flavours to dine on. With indulgent mains like Lemon and black lime marinated lobster, chargrilled prawns, Beef and okra saloona and many more, and a tantalising array of desserts including Kunafa and rose cake, Arabic coffee tiramisu, and Warm Umm Ali to name a few. Premium guests boarding an Etihad flight at London Heathrow can enjoy similar specialities with Ramadan inspired dishes such as Lamb biryani and a Vimto cheesecake.

Ramadan on E-Box and in Abu Dhabi

While onboard, the airline encourages guests across all cabins to explore the traditions of Ramadan practised by different cultures globally through specially curated Ramadan programmes and religious content available via the airline’s signature E-BOX entertainment system throughout March.

Ramadan content on E-Box will include a cooking show featuring several chefs demonstrating how to prepare a diverse range of beloved dishes for guests to follow along and be inspired to cook themselves. Furthermore, guests can explore how different cultures around the world celebrate Ramadan with a series that illustrates the diversity of the global Muslim community.

For travellers heading to Abu Dhabi, or taking advantage of Etihad Airways’ Stopover programme, the March edition of the airline’s inflight magazine, Atlas, will cover various events in Abu Dhabi and share recommendations for where visitors can experience the best Ramadan vibes around the city.

Etihad Guest Donations

Additionally, in line with President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s announcement earlier this year, declaring 2025 as the Year of Community, Etihad Airways is engaging in several impactful initiatives this Ramadan to give back to the community and embrace the spirit of giving during the Holy month. The airline is inviting its guests to do the same by donating their Guest Miles.

The donations will support UNHCR to build three new Refugee settlements in Chad, helping to relocated over 150,000 refugees out of overcrowded makeshift settlements and ensuring they are well-fed. In line with Etihad Airways’ commitment to a brighter future, donated Guest Miles will also aid and feed displaced school children in Africa through the Meals for a Future campaign by the Amahoro Coalition, this initiative not only provides essential food aid but also strengthens education as a sustainable solution to displacement, reinforcing the airline’s unwavering dedication to promoting education worldwide.