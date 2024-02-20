Filled with wellbeing and skincare items from luxury beauty brand, ESPA

Giorgio Armani loungewear and slippers gifted to guests flying in First class and on longer flights in Business class

Complimentary tote bags with Beekman hand cream and handy amenities for guests flying on longer flights in Economy

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways has launched a stunning new collection of amenity kits and loungewear created in partnership with renowned Italian design house, Giorgio Armani, and luxury wellbeing brand ESPA. In addition, the UAE’s national airline has introduced a range of complimentary tote bags for guests on longer flights in Economy.

Bringing the refined elegance of Giorgio Armani together with Etihad’s renowned Emirati hospitality will deliver an unparalleled inflight experience for guests flying in The Residence, First and Business class.

The stylish new range features bespoke amenity kits for each premium cabin, as well as luxurious designer loungewear and slippers. The range will be progressively rolled out on flights from the end of February.

The partnership extends Etihad’s award-winning collaboration with Armani/Casa which was launched on board in 2023 and features jointly branded tableware and soft furnishings across Etihad’s Business class.

Turky Al Hammadi, Head of Product and Hospitality, Etihad Airways said: “As well as offering convenience, style and luxury inflight, our guests will take home their own co-branded Giorgio Armani amenity bag for use when travelling or at home. These sought-after bags come in collectable colours and styles meaning frequent flyers can build their personal Giorgio Armani collection.

“We’re also very proud to introduce a complimentary range of stylish and functional tote bags to our guests on longer flights in Economy. Not only will these bags be a handy gift, but they’ll help us to further reduce single-use plastic.”

Business class

Etihad’s new Business class amenity kits, designed by Giorgio Armani, come in two unisex styles – a clutch bag and a cube.

The co-branded Giorgio Armani and Etihad unisex clutch bag features “The Dunes”, a contemporary print design drawing inspiration from the rolling sands of the stunning Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi.

The iconic cube bag features a convenient, geometric shape for easy packing and organisation in trolley bags, suitcases or wardrobe drawers at home. Following the flight, the bags can be used to conveniently store small tech products, cables, or personal items for convenience on the go.

With travel wellbeing in mind, the Business class kits are filled with luxury ESPA skincare products including Nourishing Lip Treatment, Hydrating Spa Face Mist and Rejuvenating Hand and Body Lotion, alongside convenient gifts including plush slippers, an eyeshade, earplugs and a travel dental kit.

The Residence and First class

Guests flying in The Residence, Etihad’s unique three-room private suite in the sky, and those in First class will be treated to a stylish and highly desirable Giorgio Armani and Etihad branded large folio bag - one of the largest amenity kits in the sky. Collectable in four colours, the bag is perfect for use post flight to carry documents, tablets or even a 13” laptop, and will be a coveted accessory for all stylish travellers.

The large folio bag comes packed with goodies from ESPA, including Hydrating Spa Face Mist, Nourishing Lip Treatment, Restful Pulse Point Oil to aid relaxation in flight, a generously sized Rest and Recovery Night Balm and Rejuvenating Hand and Body lotion. As well as these refreshing products, the gifts include practical eyeshades, ear plugs and a dental kit.

Luxury Designer Loungewear

The Residence and First class guests are also gifted bespoke Giorgio Armani and Etihad loungewear and slippers, beautifully presented in the large Giorgio Armani folio bag. Created with luxurious fabrics, the modern silhouette of this fashionable loungewear is perfect for both relaxing and sleeping while flying and post-flight.

The charcoal loungewear is soft to the touch, anti-wrinkle, and features a Henley neckline and bespoke tonal print inspired by the modern Abu Dhabi skyline, as well as matching trousers with pockets. The Giorgio Armani slippers in a matching tonal print have a plush faux fur inner sole for additional comfort.

In Business class, Etihad takes Emirati design inflight with the new Etihad Business Class loungewear gifted to all guests on ultra-long haul flights over nine hours. The luxuriously soft loungewear is inspired by the traditional Emirati dress and proudly features the iconic Emirati V stitching on the chest which is unique to the UAE’s national dress. Plush slippers complement the set.

ESPA Skincare

With guest wellbeing in mind, Etihad has partnered with aromatherapy and wellness pioneers ESPA to provide luxury skincare products for amenity kits as well as premium cabin washrooms. Guided by 30 years of experience ESPA creates deeply sensorial wellness experiences to nurture and nourish holistic wellbeing.

This follows Etihad’s successful collaboration with ESPA to launch its limited-edition 20th anniversary amenity kits and is the first time the natural skincare brand has partnered with an airline.

Economy tote bags

In Economy, guests on flights over six hours are welcomed with a tote bag containing their inflight essentials, including gifts of Beekman hand cream, eyeshade and ear plugs. The branded tote bag is a useful gift for carrying excess items or future shopping.

The fashionable tote comes in three collectible designs featuring the tailfin designs of Etihad’s iconic aircraft livery, including the Greenliner and Manchester City special liveries.

Each bag is made from a 500ml PET bottle rescued from landfill. Packing the inflight amenities in the reusable bag also removes further single use plastics that would normally be used to pack the items individually.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae