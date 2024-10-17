Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, announces an enhancement to its European network. From 1 October 2025, the airline will offer daily services to both Dusseldorf, Germany, and Copenhagen, Denmark, further strengthening connections between the UAE and these European destinations.

The Dusseldorf route will see a substantial increase from its current schedule to a daily service. This expansion represents an addition of four weekly flights, providing passengers with greater flexibility and connectivity. Additionally, Dusseldorf will now be served year-round, offering consistent travel options throughout all seasons.

Similarly, the Copenhagen route will be enhanced from its present four-times-weekly schedule to daily operations. This change adds three more weekly flights to the Danish capital, further strengthening Etihad's presence in Scandinavia.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer of Etihad Airways, commented: "This move to daily flights for Dusseldorf and Copenhagen marks an exciting chapter in our European expansion. It reflects our commitment to providing unparalleled connectivity between Abu Dhabi and key European cities. These enhanced frequencies allow us to offer our guests greater flexibility and improved connection options across our global network. As we continue to grow, we remain dedicated to delivering our award-winning service and hospitality on these routes, ensuring every journey with Etihad is exceptional."

Dusseldorf

A perfect blend of modernity and tradition, Dusseldorf offers a unique European experience. Known for its fashion industry and art scene, the city's Media Harbour showcases cutting-edge architecture. Visitors can enjoy luxury shopping along the famous Königsallee or explore the charming Altstadt (Old Town) for a taste of traditional German culture.

Copenhagen

The Danish capital presents a perfect mix of historical charm and contemporary design. Guests can explore the colorful Nyhavn waterfront, visit the iconic Little Mermaid statue, or experience the enchanting Tivoli Gardens – one of the world's oldest amusement parks. The city's renowned culinary scene, featuring numerous Michelin-starred restaurants, appeals to food enthusiasts from around the globe.

These expanded services reflect Etihad's dedication to connecting cultures and facilitating stronger business ties between our regions. The increased frequencies will provide travellers with more flexibility to explore these captivating destinations, whether for business or leisure.

For more information or to book your next flight, please visit www.etihad.com.

Schedule from 1 October 2025

Dusseldorf

Flight No Frequency Origin Departure Arrival Destination EY133 Daily Abu Dhabi 02:55 08:05 Dusseldorf EY134 Daily Dusseldorf 10:30 19:00 Abu Dhabi

Copenhagen

Flight No Frequency Origin Departure Arrival Destination EY177 Daily Abu Dhabi 03:15 08:05 Copenhagen EY178 Daily Copenhagen 10:40 19:00 Abu Dhabi

For more information:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae