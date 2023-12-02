Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways is celebrating a hat-trick in the grand final of the World Travel Awards which took place at the iconic Burj Al Arab in Dubai on Friday night.

The UAE’s national airline, Etihad, was awarded the world’s leading airline for customer experience recognising the genuine, warm Emirati inspired hospitality offered by Etihad’s cabin crew. Whether travelling in Economy, Business, First or Etihad’s exclusive three-room suite in the sky, The Residence, Etihad’s guests enjoy a design-led inflight cabin environment with comfortable seating, delicious food, extensive entertainment and thoughtful service.

Etihad was also recognised as having the best Economy class in the world, for its leading Economy Smart seat which features the signature fixed wing headrest for added comfort. The spacious seats and extensive inflight entertainment powered by Etihad’s E-Box are complemented by free Wi-Fly chat packages for Etihad Guest members and unlimited data for those wishing to purchase Wi-Fi on board.

Etihad recently rolled out a new Economy class menu which is served on its innovative tableware that has been designed in a closed-loop recycling system to eliminate single-use plastic and reduce waste. The tableware features a chic design and is embellished with the Etihad branding to further enhance the overall guest experience.

“We’re truly proud to be recognised in the grand final of the World Travel Awards and on behalf of the entire Etihad family, I would like to thank all of our staff, customers and partners who have made this possible,” said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO, Etihad.

“As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we head into the next chapter on a strong foundation and awards such as these are testament to the fantastic offering and excellent customer experience we offer our guests. We will continue to further enhance this as we expand our network and fleet to serve more customers worldwide.”

Graham E. Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “Congratulations to Etihad Airways for winning ‘World’s Leading Airline - Economy Class 2023’, ‘World’s Leading Airline - Customer Experience 2023’ and ‘World’s Leading Airline Lounge - First Class 2023’. This is a remarkable achievement, reflecting how the airline is setting the benchmark in aviation. And with its new home in Abu Dhabi International Airport Terminal A, the future looks brighter than ever.”

Etihad’s First class lounge has been recognised as the best in the world at this year’s awards. This November, Etihad began operating from its new home, Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport, which offers expanded First and Business class Lounges with an even greater lounge experience for its guests, building on the success and solid reputation it has built for its Lounge offering.

