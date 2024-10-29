Etihad pioneers only nonstop scheduled flights from the UAE to the flourishing resort destination

ABU DHABI, UAE - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is thrilled to announce the launch of flights to Al Alamein (DBB), the gateway to Egypt’s stunning northern coast with the Mediterranean, and within reach of the historic city of Alexandria.

The route debuts in July 2025, providing guests with nonstop access to the Al Sahel region, home to some of Egypt’s most vibrant, burgeoning coastal retreats.

Al Sahel is recognised for its stunning beaches, clear waters, and rich historical significance, and is fast becoming a favourite resort for leisure travellers. Etihad’s new flights will connect holidaymakers from the UAE, Gulf region and beyond to this emerging tourism hotspot.

"We are excited to be adding Al Alamein to our ever-growing list of destinations," said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways.

"Al Alamein is the entry point to Egypt’s hidden gem, offering a mix of natural beauty and cultural history, and we are sure it will become a popular choice for guests seeking relaxation and adventure. This new route further underlines our commitment to providing exceptional travel experiences and expanding access to exciting new markets.”

The new flights will attract both tourists eager to explore Egypt's Mediterranean coastline and history fans keen to visit Al Alamein's renowned historical sites and museums.

The flights are on sale now and will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays using one of the airline’s modern A320 family aircraft, with eight seats in Business and 150 in Economy, and all guests enjoying Etihad's award-winning service onboard.

The announcement is just the latest new route unveiled by Etihad, with the promise of several more to come before the end of 2024.

Al Alamein flight schedule – all times local. From July 17, 2025

Flight No Departure airport Departure Time Arrival airport Arrival Time Frequency EY721 Abu Dhabi AUH 09:20 Al Alamein DBB 12:35 Thu, Sun EY722 Al Alamein DBB 14:15 Abu Dhabi AUH 19:05 Thu, Sun

