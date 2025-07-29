Partnership opens 137 Brazilian destinations including São Paulo, Salvador and Recife.

Azul Fidelidade members gain access to Etihad's expanding network.

Abu Dhabi, UAE– Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, and Azul Brazilian Airlines have launched a frequent flyer partnership agreement. The agreement enables members of both Etihad Guest and the Azul Fidelidade programme to earn and redeem their respective loyalty currency on either carrier.

Etihad Guest members can redeem their miles on flights, worldwide hotel stays and holidays, or shop from a variety of products from the Etihad Guest Reward Shop. Azul Fidelidade member miles can be spent on hotel stays, car rentals, products and services at Azul Fidelidade Shopping.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest, said: “Signing this frequent flyer agreement with Azul Brazilian Airlines is both exciting and significant for Etihad Guest. The partnership opens up Azul’s impressive network for our members to be rewarded for their travel adventures, offering more ways to earn and redeem their miles when exploring destinations across the Americas. We also look forward to welcoming Azul Fidelidade members onboard Etihad Airways, showcasing our signature Emirati hospitality and offering them the ability to earn or redeem their miles when they choose to travel across our rapidly expanding global network, also bringing more people to our home in Abu Dhabi.”

The partnership transforms how members explore South America. Etihad Guest members can now use their miles to discover Brazil's cultural capitals – from the bustling streets of São Paulo to the colonial charm of Salvador and the beaches of Recife. The agreement also unlocks Azul's routes to popular destinations like Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Curaçao, creating new possibilities for onwards travel throughout the Americas.

For Azul Fidelidade members, the partnership opens doors to Etihad's rapidly expanding network. Members can earn miles exploring Asia's emerging destinations including Krabi's pristine beaches, Phnom Penh's vibrant night markets, or the bustling energy of Taipei.

Cristina Yoshida, Director of Azul Fidelidade, Azul Brazilian Airlines, also commented, “We are very excited to open the door for our customers to explore the extraordinary destinations offered by Etihad Airways in the Middle East and Asia, while also welcoming new members eager to discover Brazil. This partnership reinforces Azul’s commitment to offering more global benefits in collaboration with companies recognized for excellence in service and customer experience.”

The partnership launches as both airlines continue to grow their networks. Etihad recently announced 27 new destinations for 2025 expanding the network to more than 100 spectacular destinations around the world, while Azul maintains Brazil's largest domestic network with over 137 destinations.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

About Azul Brazilian Airlines

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL) is the largest airline in Brazil by number of departures and cities served, offering more than 800 daily flights to 137 destinations. With an operational fleet of approximately 200 aircraft and over 15,000 crew members, the airline operates a network of 250 nonstop routes. Azul was ranked the 2nd most on-time airline in the world in 2023 by Cirium, a leading aviation analytics company. In 2020, Azul was named the best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, marking the first time a Brazilian airline received the top spot in the Traveler’s Choice Awards.

