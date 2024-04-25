This agreement is the second of its kind after the signing Al Nasiriyah Teaching Hospital in Dhi Qaar Governorate

DOHA, Qatar/PRNewswire/ -- Elegancia Healthcare W.L.L, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding has entered into a second strategic agreement with the Iraqi Ministry of Health to manage and operate Al Hasan Al Mujtaba Teaching Hospital, with the capacity of 492-bed in Karbala Governorate in Iraq.

This agreement is the second of its kind for Elegancia Healthcare in Iraq, where an agreement was signed recently to manage and operate Al Nasiriya Teaching Hospital in Dhi Qaar Governorate, bringing the total number of beds managed to nearly 1000 beds between the two hospitals.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Sabah Noor Al-Musawi, Director General of Karbala Health and Eng. Mohammed bin Bader Al-Sadah, in his capacity as Group CEO of Estithmar Holding.

On this occasion, Eng. Mohammed bin Bader Al-Sadah, Group CEO of Estithmar Holding, commented on Elegancia Healthcare's expansion in Iraq, stating: " This initiative is in line with Estithmar Holding's efforts to expand its business and projects in Iraq and is an addition to the recently signed agreement with Dhi Qaar Governorate. We are pleased to move forward with this strategic partnership, which aims to develop and upgrade the health sector in the Republic of Iraq, as we take pride in our numerous collaborations with the Iraqi Ministry of Health.

"Elegancia Healthcare, known for its efficient and excellent operation and management of significant healthcare projects and facilities worldwide, is committed to enhancing and expanding its business portfolio. This initiative aims to foster growth opportunities and enhance shareholder value."

Mr. Joseph Hazel, CEO of Elegancia Healthcare, said: "These agreements seek to elevate the quality of healthcare services offered by Al Hasan Al Mujtaba Teaching Hospital and Al-Nasiriyah Teaching Hospital. This includes improving operational efficiency, expanding medical specialties, and implementing the latest administrative and operational strategies, while leveraging Elegancia Healthcare's extensive expertise in managing and operating healthcare facilities."

It is worth mentioning that these agreements are notable for their significant scope, specifically that Al Hasan Al Mujtaba Teaching Hospital encompasses three buildings and a wide array of healthcare services. This project includes comprehensive surgical treatment facilities for in-patient hospitalization, as well as a significant number of outpatient clinics offering various specialties. Al Nasiriyah Teaching Hospital project also includes nineteen medical departments.

