Under the umbrella of SWS Holding, Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company (ADSSC) rebrands to Abu Dhabi Sustainable Water Solutions Company (ADSWS) to signify its important role and growing impact in the Emirate

Abu Dhabi-UAE – The newly established Sustainable Water Solutions Holding Company (SWS Holding) is setting out to revolutionize the global water industry through a focus on resource recovery and water circularity that will benefit industries and communities. Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi was appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SWS Holding and underlined the company’s commitment to pioneering cutting-edge sustainable water solutions that will allow the company to pursue an ambitious expansion strategy in the UAE as well as in other markets.

The newly created SWS Holding is taking ownership of Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company (ADSSC), the sole entity behind all wastewater collection, treatment, and reuse in the Emirate, which is also announcing the launch of its new brand Abu Dhabi Sustainable Water Solutions Company (ADSWS). The new brand identity comes as part of the company’s ongoing strategic transformation and business expansion to include new specializations and signify its important role in the realization of the Emirate’s circular economy ambitions. As a PAS 2080 verified entity that is committed to reducing carbon emissions within the infrastructure sector, ADSWS will continue to innovate and build sustainable-first communities in the areas within which it operates.

On the holding level, the go-to-market strategy is to develop developing cutting-edge end-to-end water treatment solutions that cater to the rapidly emerging needs of communities and industries, seeking to promote responsible water usage and conservation to support and circular economy objectives. While SWS Holding currently operates mainly in Abu Dhabi, the company has plans to capitalize on local, regional, and international expansion opportunities, in line with existing government-to-government initiatives.

Commenting on the establishment of the new company, H.E. Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Chairman of SWS Holding, said: “Established in the Year of Sustainability which will also see the UAE host COP28, we embark on our journey with a firm commitment to delivering sustainable water solutions that will not only benefit our customers and local communities, but also help protect our planet and its ecosystems. As a trusted leader in sustainable water solutions, we understand the urgency of bringing circular economy ambitions to life. Our new company builds on the strong track record of Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company, which will now operate under its new name Abu Dhabi Sustainable Water Solutions Company, and further expand and elevate existing capabilities in an effort to support sustainability ambitions.”

Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi, MD and CEO of SWS Holding, said: “Our mission is to create and implement sustainable water solutions to enable the circular economy. We will achieve this by ensuring responsible water use and reuse, promoting smart growth, towards meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals, especially SDG 6, which is related to clean water and sanitation. As we continue our stewardship in sustainable water management, ADSWS will emerge as a reliable low-carbon water champion and bring innovative practical measures and operational excellence to spearhead the integrated management of water-food-energy. We look forward to participating in high-profile events over the year including the World Utilities Congress in Abu Dhabi and COP28 and collaborating with our partners for a sustainable future."

To mark the establishment of SWS Holding and the start of its operations, a logo reflective of the company's commitment to sustainable water management and its focus on promoting water circularity was introduced. The logo comprises the wordmark of SWS (Sustainable Water Solutions), the water icon, and the entity name in Arabic and English. The water icon symbolizes the perpetual loop of water filtration and treatment, serving as a crucial element of the brand.

About SWS Holding

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, SWS Holding is a leading company specializing in sustainable water solutions to transform one of our most valuable natural resources, contribute to sustainable economic development and improve the quality of life. As part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises, SWS Holding has a focus on providing innovative solutions to manage water resources and is committed to delivering world-class solutions that meet the needs of industries and communities.

Aligned with the UAE's commitment to the Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and to the United Nations SDGs, SWS Holding acts as a catalyst for promoting smart and sustainable growth through the power of collaboration, mainly B2B and G2G partnerships.

The local portfolio of SWS Holding includes Abu Dhabi Sustainable Water Solutions (ADSWS), which is the sole entity behind all wastewater collection, treatment, and reuse in the Emirate. With over 1,341,000 m3 collected daily through an extensive 12,000 km network supported by over 200 pumping stations and 42 treatment plants, the company works towards reducing the pressure on natural water resources and promote sustainability and value creation.