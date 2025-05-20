Dubai, UAE: Leading real estate developer Object 1 has launched ESSENL1FE, its new residential development in the strategically located Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) in Dubai. Conceptualised around the core principles of purposeful and wellness-oriented living, ESSENL1FE reflects Object 1's continued commitment to creating thoughtfully designed communities aligned with evolving lifestyle expectations in the dynamic emirate.

ESSENL1FE introduces a unique residential concept tailored to today’s wellness-conscious buyer, integrating resort-style amenities and cutting-edge technology in a vibrant community setting. The development features two swimming pools along with a dedicated kids' pool, offering residents unmatched leisure options rarely found in Jumeirah Village Triangle. It is also the developer's first project to include exclusive Sky Deck facilities, such as a Sky Infinity Pool and Sky Leisure Deck with sun-loungers, providing panoramic views of the Dubai Marina skyline and delivering a premium lifestyle experience.

With construction set to be completed by Q4 2027, ESSENL1FE comes at a time of increasing demand for high-end, experience-led developments in JVT—a district that has seen transaction volumes surge by 62% in early 2025 compared to the same period last year. The area is also benefiting from Dubai Holding’s and RTA's infrastructure development agreement and improved access points.

ESSENL1FE will feature a curated set of outdoor and indoor amenities designed for active, community-centric living. These include a CrossFit zone, yoga and meditation area, padel court, lagoon-style pool featuring a natural sand island with sun loungers, poolside sunken lounge, cinema, gym, sauna and steam room, table tennis, clubhouse, barbeque and lounge, and children’s play areas.

Tatiana Tonu, CEO at Object 1, said: “ESSENL1FE represents the evolution of what modern urban living can be. We envisioned a space where innovation meets intention, where every feature supports a resort lifestyle rooted in wellness, connection, and elevated experiences. It’s not just about where you live, but how you live. In 2025, as Dubai’s real estate market continues to thrive with a projected 5% increase in property prices and strong demand for high-end, experience-driven developments, ESSENL1FE is designed to cater to a new wave of residents who seek both modernity and meaning in their living.”

Incorporating advanced smart home technology, ESSENL1FE features Tedee smart locks that allow residents to unlock their homes using a smartphone or smartwatch, eliminating the need for traditional keys. These locks support customizable access permissions and maintain a log of all entry and exit activity, enhancing both convenience and security. The residences are also equipped with a comprehensive home automation system, enabling intuitive control of lighting, music, temperature, and security settings through a centralised interface. These technologies are designed to adapt to each resident’s lifestyle and preferences, delivering a seamless, connected living experience that aligns with modern urban expectations.

The launch further cements Object 1’s position among the top developers in Jumeirah Village Triangle, where it ranked in the top three by initial sales volume in Q1 2025. As Dubai advances towards its 2040 Urban Master Plan goals, ESSENL1FE aligns with the city’s vision of building vibrant and inclusive residential communities that offer more than just homes, but entire ways of life.

About Object 1

Object 1 is a real estate developer and part of the international TSZ Group, specializing in elegant, sustainable, and innovative developments. Object 1 has quickly established itself as a top-tier developer, delivering high-quality projects in key areas. With a focus on modern urban living and investor-friendly services, Object 1 continues to shape the region’s skyline with cutting-edge design and functionality.

For more information, visit www.object-1.com.