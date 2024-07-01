RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: The Esports World Cup Foundation (“EWCF”) and Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, announced a strategic partnership that will see Aramco extend its sponsorship of the Esports World Cup, set to take place this summer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As the official title partner of the Aramco SIM Arena, Aramco will present a high-end simulator zone where racing enthusiasts can compete in community tournaments at the Esports World Cup Festival. The Aramco SIM Arena, offering hyper-realistic simulators that provide an experience akin to driving an F1 car, will be a premier destination for sim-racing fans. This partnership builds on Aramco's previous successful sponsorships of Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes festival.

Aramco's involvement with the Esports World Cup is part of a broader ambition to promote economic development and diversification, provide new opportunities for young people in the country, deliver critical STEM skills, and help build a diverse and dynamic Saudi economy.

The partnership between Aramco and the Esports World Cup is set to create a lasting, positive impact on the world of esports. As the festival approaches, both parties look forward to showcasing Saudi talent on the global stage and inspiring today’s youth through the power of gaming and esports.

Starting July 3, 2024, the EWCF will transform Riyadh into the epicenter of esports fandom and gaming culture, with an eight-week festival. The event will feature gaming activations, community tournaments, pop culture celebrations, international experiences and more. Fans can watch their favorite athletes and clubs compete in 21-game championships for a share of more than $60 million in prize money, the largest in esports history.

