The integration of ESET Threat Intelligence (ETI) with Filigran’s OpenCTI solution will enable the consolidation of threat intelligence, enhancing the analytical capabilities of cybersecurity teams

The enhanced interoperability of the two solutions will allow for seamless data exchange, and improved threat response workflows, greatly reducing the mean time of incident response



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, has announced a key strategic integration with Filigran, a leading provider of open-source threat intelligence management, to integrate ESET Threat Intelligence with its OpenCTI solution.

To attain a strong and proactive security posture, organizations need to aggregate and correlate vast amounts of data from diverse sources. However, telemetry and threat data from one vendor isn’t enough to combat multiple sophisticated threats, and since there is an ongoing shortage of talent and a general lack of internal cybersecurity resources, businesses increasingly purchase services instead of, or on top of, cybersecurity products. As such, there is a demand for seamless integrations, because they simplify workflows, reduce manual effort, and enhance efficiency.

Staying on top of security requires you to be one step ahead by working to achieve enhanced situational awareness, an understanding of the threat landscape including TTPs, and to build strong early warning capabilities, which ESET's highly curated and actionable threat intelligence helps provide.

This is why ESET is continuing its integration journey, now with Filigran’s OpenCTI, enabling the consolidation of its well-regarded threat intelligence data from ESET directly into OpenCTI. This enhances the analytical capabilities of cybersecurity teams by providing a single, comprehensive, and holistic view of potential threats, centralizing threat data.

“At ESET, integrations are crucial for our success going forward. ESET Threat Intelligence’s diverse telemetry and rich JSON/STIX 2.1 data feeds including: malicious files, botnets, APT IoCs, domains, URLs, and IPs (+ nine new sub-filters in Q4 2024), are seamlessly integrated into OpenCTI, complete with corresponding actionable research insights. Existing users of Filigran will be able to unlock a significant boost to the maturity of their organizational security via their threat-hunting and incident-response capabilities,” said Roman Kovac, Chief Research Officer at ESET.

"With hundreds or even thousands of malicious actors adapting rapidly, timely exploitation of threat intelligence feeds is a challenge. By combining ESET's high-quality data with OpenCTI's advanced processing, visualization, and automation capabilities, we make this possible." - Jean-Philippe Salles, VP Product at Filigran.

The main benefits of the integration are:

Enhanced insights: ESET's data feeds offer unique, high-value telemetry derived from its extensive endpoint protection network. This data includes real-time telemetry and detailed threat intelligence that are crucial for accurate threat detection and mitigation.

Enhanced Analysis: ESET's data feeds provide advanced context and early-stage detection capabilities, helping analysts to identify and respond to threats more efficiently.

Interoperability: This partnership enhances interoperability between ESET's Threat Intelligence and OpenCTI’s analytical tools. ESET’s utilization of TAXII 2.1 and STIX 2.1 standards allows for seamless data exchange and improved threat response workflows.

Actionable intelligence: ESET’s highly curated data feeds provide actionable intelligence that can be immediately utilized within OpenCTI, improving the overall efficiency and effectiveness of threat detection and response efforts.

Moreover, the unique value of this integration lies in the fact that it overcomes specific challenges related to incident response, as by leveraging ESET Threat Intelligence, users of OpenCTI will greatly enhance their mean time to detect (MTTD) and reduce their mean time to respond (MTTR), all thanks to ETI’s highly curated up-to-date feeds allowing organizations to stay one step ahead of the latest threats.

About Filigran

Filigran provides open-source cybersecurity solutions covering threat intelligence management, breach and attack simulation, and cyber risk management. Its open-source “eXtended Threat Management” (XTM) suite helps organizations understand threat environments, anticipate and detect incidents, and conduct attack simulations. The suite currently consists of two solutions: OpenBAS and OpenCTI. which are highly innovative, and built on pushing novel ideas, professionalism, and a commitment to an open ecosystem. For more information, visit filigran.io/.

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyberthreats - securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network.

For more information, visit www.eset.com.