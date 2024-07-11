Dubai, UAE: ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, has been named a Customers’ Choice for Midsize Enterprises in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ´Voice of the Customer´ for Endpoint Protection Platforms.1

This distinction is based on reviews from 220 verified end-user professionals, and we believe that it focuses on their direct experience with operating the ESET PROTECT Platform. According to the report, 96 percent of Gartner Peer Insights reviews received for ESET indicated a 5 or 4-star rating (60% 5 star and 36% 4 star). Overall, our customers have given us a rating of 4.6 out of 5, with 90 percent of them concluding they would recommend our product as of June 2024.

ESET PROTECT has been developed based on the needs of real customers, constantly receiving new functions and modules to its security stack to address the ever-changing cyber landscape.

To fully realize one’s security potential, ESET PROTECT offers a prevention-first approach with:

A powerful, modern, multi-layered endpoint security solution Extended protection with mobile threat defense, server, cloud app, and mail security Comprehensive vulnerability assessment and patch management Advanced threat protection and AI-native detection technologies Globally sourced telemetry and threat intelligence Highly scalable Managed Detection and Response services with local support and a 20-minute response time

“We are very proud to be named a Customers’ Choice in Midsize Enterprises category in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights ´Voice of the Customer´ for Endpoint Protection Platforms. We believe it is a true testament to the quality products and service we provide our customers around the world,“ said Pavol Balaj, Chief Business Officer at ESET. “Ensuring endpoint protection is crucial for businesses, especially in today’s environment. Witnessing positive feedback from customers and knowing that our solutions contribute to organizational safety motivates us to continue our work.“

According to the report, “Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the “Voice of the Customer” quadrants are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction, denoted with a Customers’ Choice badge. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption.”

1Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms, By Peer Contributors, 28 June 2024

