Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Esaad Card Committee of the Dubai Police General Command has announced the signing of a cooperation memorandum with the University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE). According to the memorandum, UE will offer Esaad cardholders and their immediate family members an exclusive discount of 20-33% on all Master's programmes offered by the university in all its branches in Dubai and Germany (Berlin, Hamburg, Iserlohn, and Potsdam), starting from the academic year 2023-2024.

The memorandum was signed by Ms. Mona Mohammed Al-Amiri, Chairman of the Happiness Card Committee, and Prof. Maurits van Rooijen, President of UE and UE Dubai campus and Zakaria Saif, Head of the Education Sector at the Esaad Card Committee, was also present during the signing.

As per the memorandum, the university is committed to providing the agreed-upon discount at all its branches exclusively for new students enrolling in the Master's programmes. Simultaneously, Esaad Card Committee will announce the offer to cardholders through its website, mobile application, advertising platforms, news websites, and social media platforms. Additionally, the university's offer will be sent via email to all Esaad cardholders.

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences is a private university that offers business, technology, and design programmes for students in Dubai at its location in One Central Dubai World Trade Centre, as well as across four campuses in Germany. The university attracts top talents from around the world with its prestigious degrees and is considered one of the leading universities in Germany. It is also recognised as a top 10 private university in Germany for business studies by the Centre for Higher Education (CHE) in Germany in 2020. Drawing on over 20 years of experience in providing high-quality education, UE Dubai will become the first German University to establish a campus in the United Arab Emirates and remains an excellent choice for students aspiring to excel in their professional careers.

Professor Maurits van Rooijen, President of UE and UE Dubai campus commented: “We are delighted to establish a partnership with Esaad programmes through this MOU. We extend our appreciation to the individuals within the educational sector at Esaad who have played a pivotal role in making this collaboration possible. By offering exclusive discounts to Esaad cardholders, we aim to foster greater participation in our programmes and inspire more individuals to pursue their educational goals. We look forward to future collaborations with Esaad Committee.”

To avail of this offer, students need to present their Esaad Card. This discount cannot be combined with any other ongoing offers or scholarship programmes. All discounts will be applied to the total net tuition fees of the student.

Esaad car holders can check Esaad website at https://esaad.dubaipolice.gov.ae and use the mobile application dedicated to access all the offers and benefits provided by Esaad.

For more information about UE Dubai applications, please visit https://www.ue-germany.com/about-us/locations/dubai.

-Ends-

For more information and media enquiries:

Plus 1 Communications

yara@plus1comms.com

About Esaad Programme

“Esaad” Card is one of the initiatives of Dubai Police General Headquarters, launched by His Excellency, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to provide employees with discounts on services and products, hence achieving a higher level of job satisfaction for employees. It is meant to achieve one of the strategic objectives of Dubai Police (i.e. Community Happiness) and to promote partnership with different entities, by giving their employees the benefits of discounts offered by “Esaad” Card that meet their basic needs of goods, products and services in the fields of education, health, housing, real estate, food supply, commercial complexes, restaurants, recreation parks, tourism, travel and all family related needs.

About the University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) and the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE Dubai)

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) is a highly accredited German private university committed to academic excellence and global learning opportunities. With over 20 years of experience, UE offers a range of Bachelor's, Master's, dual Bachelor's, and MBA degree programmes in business, technology, data, sports, psychology and design. Currently, UE operates five campuses in Germany (Berlin, Hamburg, Iserlohn and Potsdam) and a virtual campus in the Metaverse. UE serves more than 4,600 students, preparing them for success in today’s job market.

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE Dubai), the first German university to establish a campus in UAE, will open in Fall 2023. Strategically located in Dubai’s World Trade Centre and forming strong partnerships with international companies, UE Dubai offers three Master’s programmes, including the UAE’s first-ever Master of Arts in Visual and Experience Design. Committed to offering the highest standards in higher education, UE Dubai provides exceptional learning opportunities and valuable connections to its students.

For more information please visit: www.ue-germany.com