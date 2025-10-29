Abu Dhabi, UAE – In a significant milestone toward greener hospitality, “Erth” has successfully activated its Food Waste Composter (Waste Master System) in October, marking a major milestone in its ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Since its activation, the innovative system has already processed more than 1,150 kilograms of food waste, transforming it into nutrient-rich compost that can be repurposed for landscaping and environmental use. This achievement not only diverts a substantial amount of waste from landfills but also underscores “Erth” leadership in responsible, sustainable hospitality.

Representing a major leap in the property’s sustainability and waste management strategy, the Food Waste Composter reflects “Erth” dedication to embedding eco-conscious practices into every facet of its operations — from food and beverage management to guest experiences.

Clarke Tomlinson, Chief Operating Officer of Erth Abu Dhabi, stated, “At Erth Hospitality, sustainability is deeply woven into our identity as an Emirati brand. The activation of the Food Waste Composter is more than a technological upgrade — it’s a testament to our ongoing promise to operate responsibly, innovate continuously, and leave a positive legacy for future generations. By converting waste into valuable resources, we are proud to contribute to the UAE’s vision for a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

As a pioneer in sustainable Emirati hospitality, “Erth” continues to champion initiatives that reflect its core values of responsibility, innovation, and legacy. The successful implementation of the Food Waste Composter reinforces the brand’s standing as a leader in environmental stewardship within the UAE’s hospitality sector.

About Erth Hospitality

“Erth Hospitality”, nestled in the heart of Abu Dhabi, stands as a beacon of Emirati warmth and culinary excellence. With over 25 years of history in the world of catering, “Erth” has continuously raised the bar in culinary standards, offering unparalleled food experiences. We are honored to draw upon a diverse pool of global talent, all while remaining steadfast in preserving the cherished traditions and legacy of Emirati hospitality.

