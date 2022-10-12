Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been recognized as the 5G Innovator of the Year at the ITP.net Technology Leadership Awards 2022.

The 5G Innovator of the Year award endorses Ericsson's position as the 5G market leader, forerunner in mobile connectivity solutions for telecommunications and industries, and its role in driving digitalisation across various continents.

Ericsson continues to strengthen its radio access network (RAN) portfolio with solutions for smart, slim, and sustainable 5G networks that address the 5G rollout and sustainability goals of communications service providers. Ericsson has launched seven new radios, antennas, and software for energy savings and increased 5G performance, enabling up to 10 times more capacity with reduced total power consumption.

Lucky La Riccia, Vice President and Head of Digital Services at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “It is indeed an honor for us to win this award. With more than 60,000 patents in our portfolio, 133 out of 218 live 5G networks globally and 27,400 people of our employees working in R&D, we are definitely putting immense efforts in 5G innovation. Unlimited connectivity leads to unlimited possibilities.”

The 5G Innovator of the Year Award was presented at the ITP.net Technology Leadership Awards 2022 held on the 11th of October, 2022. The awards recognize organizations and individuals leading forward-thinking technologies and ground-breaking innovations that have contributed to the digital landscape in the Middle East and the thriving technology ecosystem in the Gulf.

