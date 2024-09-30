Demonstrations of unique use-cases that empower businesses and enhance consumer experiences.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is participating in GITEX GLOBAL 2024 between the 14th to the 18th of October in Dubai, United Arab Emirates under the theme ‘Empowering Tomorrow: Future-Proofing 5G and Beyond”.

At this year’s GITEX GLOBAL, Ericsson will showcase the power of a mobile-first world supported by cloud and AI, as well as differentiated high-performance networks and future technology capabilities that foster innovation, elevate consumer and enterprise experiences, and contribute to global sustainability goals.

Visitors to the Ericsson stand will have the opportunity to interact with experts and witness demonstrations of cutting-edge 5G technologies, such as improved uplink for livestreams and ’telco AI in action’. They will also be able to experience the value of 5G firsthand through immersive experiences that showcase how communication service providers can monetize 5G through various use cases like network slicing, differentiated connectivity, and others.

According to the June 2024 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report, by 2029, 5G will dominate the market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, accounting for nearly 90 percent of the total mobile subscription base, with more than 80 million subscriptions anticipated. This significant growth highlights the GCC's stewardship in adopting advanced digital services and highlights the transformation of service providers into tech-driven companies.

GITEX GLOBAL offers a valuable platform for networking and engaging with leaders, industry influencers, and key government stakeholders. The Ericsson stand will be located at Hall 2. For more information, visit: https://www.ericsson.com/en/events/gitex