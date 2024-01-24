The research arm of the Canadian media organization has published an annual list since 2005 to compare and rank major listed companies across a range of publicly available data and key performance indicators such as: company websites; annual and sustainability reports; executive and board member diversity; sustainable revenue; sustainable investment and carbon productivity.

Ericsson has been a regular name on the Global 100 list, thanks primarily to the company’s sustainable business model. This year saw 6,733 companies analyzed against global industry peers. The 2024 Global 100 list was unveiled today, January 17.

Heather Johnson, Head of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility, Ericsson, says: “This ranking is an acknowledgement of our efforts to embed sustainability programs and practices across the company and across the value chain. We are proud to again be recognized as one of the 100 most sustainable corporations in the world, and of the value it creates for our company, stakeholders and society.”

Toby Heaps, CEO, Corporate Knights, says: “The Global 100 index has outperformed over time because Global 100 companies back up their green

commitments with their investment dollars. Sustainable investment themes like clean energy are growing exponentially, and the Global 100, across sectors, are helping to drive and are poised to thrive in the low-carbon economy.”

Find out more about Ericsson’s Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility actions here

FOLLOW US:

https://twitter.com/ericsson https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

media.relations@ericsson.com

investor.relations@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com