The extended partnership focuses on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and automation for data-driven operations.

The two companies aim at optimizing processes, improving service metrics, reducing time-to-market, and enhancing efficiency and customer experiences.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) have extended their managed services agreement for a further three years to leverage next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for autonomous operations.

Boosting Mobily's digital transformation journey, the extended partnership will focus on introducing AI, ML and automation use cases across Mobily’s network to enable data-driven and intelligent operations.

The data-driven operations aim to optimize processes, enhance operational and service metrics, and reduce time-to-market, ensuring Mobily consistently delivers high-quality services, elevates customer experiences, and enhance efficiency.

Alaa Malki, Chief Technology Officer at Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), says: “At Mobily, we are committed to supporting digital transformation initiatives across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s public and private sectors in line with the aspirations of the Saudi Vision 2030. Our long-term partnership with Ericsson enables us to enhance our infrastructure by introducing the latest technologies, boost the capabilities of our networks and strengthen our competitiveness in the Saudi telecom market, unlocking new possibilities for our customers.”

As part of their ongoing partnership, Ericsson has enhanced Mobily’s performance with its state-of-the-art cognitive software portfolio for predictive and automated network management, powered by AI software solutions.

Ekow Nelson, Vice President at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “We are excited to contribute to a digitally empowered Saudi Arabia through our partnership with Mobily, building upon the foundation of Saudi. Vision 2030. We do this several in ways through our nearly two-decade long relationship of delivering leading-edge innovations. Our latest, Ericsson’s AI-powered managed services navigate complexity, will ensure reliable and adaptable networks for today's dynamic needs and empower Mobily to offer exceptional experiences for its customer. .”

Ericsson has been Mobily’s partner of choice for connectivity optimization for almost two decades, signing a managed services contract in 2006. The extension reinforces the partnership between Ericsson and Mobily and reiterates Ericsson’s long-term commitment to supporting Mobily in its digital transformation journey.

