The MoU focuses on driving positive change and contributing to a more sustainable and connected Africa through innovation and knowledge sharing.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and MTN Group (JSE: MTN) today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing sustainability, digital skills, and education across Africa. The announcement was made at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024, Spain.

This partnership underscores both companies' dedication to driving positive change across the continent. Under the MoU, Ericsson and MTN Group will collaborate on sustainability initiatives in line with principles of United Nation’s (UN) Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 17. This partnership builds on Ericsson’s and MTN’s unique experience and resources within the telecoms sector in leading digital solutions for Africa's progress.

Aligned with Ericsson’s Net Zero ambitions and MTN’s Road to Zero pledge under its Ambition 2025 strategy. The companies will explore opportunities to develop and promote innovative Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions for the decarbonization of their value chain ecosystem, enabling sustainable practices and contributing towards achieving their Net Zero commitments. This supports the UN SDG 17 target “promote sustainable technologies to developing countries” which encourages the development, transfer, dissemination and diffusion of environmentally sound technologies to developing countries on favourable terms.

Ericsson will provide its industry-leading and sustainable products and solutions that optimise network efficiency, reduce energy consumption and minimising network waste. Additionally, Ericsson and MTN Group will leverage their expertise in skills development through Ericsson's Connect to Learn program and the MTN Skills Academy, respectively to boost digital and ICT skills development, enhancing competitiveness and employability.

"Sustainability is at the core of the MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy,” says Nompilo Morafo, Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer, MTN. “This partnership with Ericsson reiterates our commitment to driving meaningful change. By adopting a cooperative approach working together, we will create a positive impact on the environment, empower communities through digital skills development, and contribute to a more sustainable Africa."

Fida Kibbi, Vice President and Head of Marketing, Communications and Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility underpins everything we do. We are thrilled to partner with MTN Group on their ambitious journey towards Net Zero and digital inclusion. The Memorandum of Understanding underscores our long-standing partnership and builds upon our shared commitment to creating a more sustainable future. Together, we are empowering a sustainable and connected Africa aligning with Ericsson’s #AfricaInMotion vision.”

-Ends-

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com

investor.relations@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the business areas Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency, and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

About the MTN Group

Launched in 1994, the MTN Group is a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code ‘MTN’. Our strategy is Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

Follow us:

www.twitter.com/MTNGroup

www.linkedin.com/company/mtn

For more information, please contact:

MTN Group Press Office | MTNGroup.PressOffice@mtn.com