AMMAN, Jordan/PRNewswire/ -- Equiti Group Limited (Jordan), a leading multi-asset broker and fintech provider, has partnered with the Greater Amman Municipality to launch a smart lighting project at Shmeisani Circle – one of the city's busiest commuter zones near the vibrant Abdali district.

This community-first initiative is part of Equiti's broader belief that creating meaningful impact begins at the local level.

As part of its ongoing commitment, Equiti has sponsored the installation of cutting-edge, energy-efficient LED lighting curbs at the high-traffic intersection of Queen Noor Street and Prince Shaker bin Zaid Street. The lighting, visible from over 300 metres, is designed to improve road safety, modernise urban infrastructure, and support Amman's sustainability goals for a smarter, greener capital.

"This initiative reflects Equiti's commitment to active community engagement," said Lutfi Shahin, CEO of Equiti Jordan. "Through this collaboration with the Greater Amman Municipality Committee, we're proud to contribute to road safety and help enhance the beauty of the capital we love."

The Greater Amman Municipality Committee has welcomed the initiative as a model for public-private collaboration, demonstrating how international companies can contribute to civic development through energy-efficient innovation and smart technology.

The project was delivered in partnership with Majdi Murad, co-founder of Jordanian firm Paktechnologies Co., a pioneer in smart safety solutions. Murad's firm developed the "Light Curbstone Block" – a technology that combines aesthetics and function to elevate urban safety.

"At Paktechnologies, we're proud to work with partners like Equiti who share our vision for building better cities," commented Murad. "Our invention, the Light Curbstone Block, is an aesthetic solution that also enhances road safety – and this partnership is a brilliant example of how businesses can support communities and create a lasting, meaningful impact."



Situated at a key artery connecting Amman's business, retail and tourism districts, the newly lit Shmeisani Circle serves thousands of commuters daily – making the upgrade both a symbolic and practical improvement to the city's infrastructure.

Equiti remains committed to supporting the long-term growth of Jordan and the communities it serves around the world, championing innovation and strong partnerships to build a brighter future.

