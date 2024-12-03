KUWAIT — The EQUATE Group, a global producer of petrochemicals and the world’s leading supplier of Ethylene Glycol, played a pivotal role in the 18th GPCA Annual Forum, which took place in Oman from December 2-5, 2024, under the theme ‘Driving Sustainable Advancement for Global Progress’. This year’s forum covered a range of critical topics, including energy efficiency, circular economy practices, and the decarbonization of industrial processes.

At the forum’s Sustainability Pavilion, EQUATE presented its group-wide ESG strategy, showcasing key projects that reflect its commitment to sustainability, diversity, and innovation. The presentation highlighted EQUATE’s comprehensive efforts in carbon reduction, through initiatives such as carbon dioxide recovery and renewable energy adoption. EQUATE also emphasized its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives, including the ELEVATE program, which focuses on empowering women and increasing female representation across the company. The initiatives reflect EQUATE’s ongoing dedication to not only reducing its environmental footprint but also building a diverse and inclusive workplace while contributing to the petrochemical sector’s sustainable future.

As a founding member of GPCA and a 2024 silver sponsor, EQUATE sent a strong delegation to the forum to present its latest innovations and initiatives, reaffirming its position as a driving force in the petrochemical industry’s sustainable future.

In line with the event’s overarching theme, EQUATE also demonstrated its commitment to nurturing future industry leaders by participating in the 3rd Youth Forum. This forum facilitated the attendance of younger EQUATE members and students from Kuwait University, encouraging them to engage with industry leaders on the importance of shaping a sustainable future.

Naser Aldousari, President & CEO of EQUATE Group, in the panel discussion at the GPCA Youth Forum, said: “Our commitment at EQUATE extends far beyond operational excellence; we are driven by the goal of advancing the entire industry toward a more sustainable and innovative future. The 18th GPCA Annual Forum served as an essential platform for thought leadership, collaboration, and growth within the global petrochemical sector. Equally important is the involvement of the next generation of leaders, which is why our participation in the GPCA Youth Forum was so crucial. By empowering young talent and facilitating open dialogue, we are ensuring that the future of this industry is built on fresh perspectives, responsible practices, and a shared vision for sustainability.”

Recognizing the critical role of innovation in industry growth, EQUATE actively supported the GPCA Startup Nexus, which ran concurrently with the main forum. This event showcased startups specializing in Circular Economy and Climate Action technologies, bridging established industry players with agile startups. EQUATE’s involvement ensured that innovation remains at the forefront of sector development.

About EQUATE Group

EQUATE is a global producer of petrochemicals and the world’s leading supplier of ethylene glycol (EG). The Group owns and operates industrial complexes in Kuwait, North America, and Europe that annually produce over 6 million tons of ethylene, ethylene glycol (EG), polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), styrene monomer (SM), paraxylene (PX), heavy aromatics (HA) and benzene (BZ). The EQUATE Group includes EQUATE Petrochemical Company (EQUATE), The Kuwait Olefins Company (TKOC), subsidiaries such as MEGlobal and Equipolymers. Their products are marketed throughout Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The EQUATE Group’s shareholders are Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC), The Dow Chemical Company (Dow), Boubyan Petrochemical Company (BPC), and Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO). Employing more than 1,500 people worldwide, the EQUATE Group is a leading enterprise that pursues sustainability wherever it operates through partnerships in fields that include the environment, economy and society.

