eProductivity Software (ePS), global-leader of critical software technology for the packaging and print industries, announced that it will take part in Gulf Print and Pack exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 24-26, 2022. ePS, formerly the Productivity Software business unit of EFI before being bought by Symphony Technology Group (STG), empowers packaging and print companies across the globe with mission critical automation software and corrugated control solutions - supporting them from offices in five continents and over 800 team members- a third of which are in R & D.

ePS will use this venue to launch the highly anticipated, cutting-edge technology for scheduling optimization - PrintFlow4D (PF4D) that is purpose-built for packaging converters and corrugators. Available as a part of the Packaging Suite or a as a stand-alone, cloud-based scheduling module, PF4D helps optimize the most complex, multi-site production planning processes up to 10 times faster than other existing solutions. With a vast range of new functionalities and performance and UI/UX improvements, PF4D enables packaging and corrugated businesses enhanced productivity level and secures business enterprise-wide visibility and business continuity in the best of conditions, but more importantly during challenging ones.

Attendees from the corrugated sector can discover the new features of the industry-leading ePS Escada Corrugator Control Systems, such as the recently introduced Smart Setpoint’ Process Control extension. The module setpoints management system and automatically selects the best process recipes and configurations based on multiple predefined factors to manufacture the best quality corrugated board.

In addition, ePS will showcase its latest releases of ERP ecosystems for Corrugated and Packaging industries. Both suites offer a robust range of highly flexible, modular software solutions, including the recently launched, cloud-based data collection point solution, Auto-Count 4D® (AC4D). AC4D, available as a part of a Suite or as a stand-alone application, enables packaging businesses to make timely, data-driven, cost-effective decisions that can result in faster speeds, greater accuracy, and higher quality—anytime, anywhere, and from any device.

Paul Cooper, Senior Director for Packaging, EMEA at ePS commented, “For ePS, as an independent company, this is a new chapter in our journey that allows us to accelerate our efforts in delivering the cutting-edge software solutions for the Packaging and Print industries. Therefore, it’s extremely exciting we can finally return to meeting our clients and prospects face to face.

During the last couple of years, we have been developing the most advanced, transformational technology that will empower our customers and the entire industry. At Gulf Print and Pack, we will demonstrate why it is critical to have access to scalable, agile, and future-proof technology. The technology that helps maximize business performance and maintain peak productivity during all manufacturing processes in these unpredictable market conditions.”

ePS will be exhibiting at booth C26.

-Ends-

For further assistance, please contact:

Shenoy

shenoy@prplus.me