The agreement marks a pivotal step in scaling transformative energy storage infrastructure across the UAE and globally.

Abu Dhabi: EPointZero, the decarbonization arm of 2PointZero—a global investment platform—today announced the strategic purchase of a 1 GWh battery system from UAE based Enercap by Apex Energy, the supercap energy storage manufacturer. The transaction represents a bold move to fortify global energy transition frameworks and scale resilient infrastructure to accelerate a net-zero future.

The agreement was signed at the Make it in the Emirates Forum 2025 taking place in Abu Dhabi from 19th – 22nd May 2025, by H.E. Mariam Almheiri, Group CEO of 2PointZero and Mr. Ahmed Amer Omar, Managing Director of Apex Investment PSC and Enercap. The agreement signing was witnessed by Mr. Mohamed Hesham, Group CIO of 2PointZero, Mr. Waseem Ashraf Qureshi, CEO-CTO & Inventor Enercap by Apex Energy and Mr. Khalifah Khoury Chairman, Enercap by Apex Energy, reflecting a strong institutional alignment and a shared commitment to advancing clean energy innovation in the UAE and globally.

This industry leading energy storage system is set for deployment across electrical grids in the UAE, accelerating the energy transition and the pathway to Net Zero. Enercap’s proprietary storage solution, based on supercapacitor innovation, offers the world’s first non-chemical, electrostatic energy storage system that functions with traits of capacitor-based capabilities that can now behave like batteries. This technology is the first of its kind to be launched globally on an industrial scale.

Commenting on the transaction, H.E. Mariam Almheiri, Group CEO of 2PointZero, said: “This investment marks an important step in advancing our mission to catalyze the global transition to low-carbon energy. At EPointZero, we are committed to enabling next-generation infrastructure that is not only cleaner, but smarter and more resilient. Partnering with Enercap allows us to embed cutting-edge storage capabilities into energy systems that must be scalable. This is how we drive tangible progress—by aligning breakthrough innovation with long-term sustainability goals.”

Mohamed Hesham, Group CIO of 2PointZero, added: ‘’This partnership represents a pivotal opportunity in aligning our portfolio with emerging technologies and energy solutions. By leveraging Enercap’s offering, we position ourselves to deliver long-term decarbonizing solutions to the energy sector while staying ahead in the evolving landscape. This is not just a financial commitment, but a strategic milestone that aligns perfectly with the UAE’s vision for innovation and sustainable growth.’’

Mr. Ahmed Amer Omer, MD Apex Investment PSC and Enercap: ‘’We are pleased to collaborate with EPointZero on this milestone initiative that brings advanced energy storage solutions to the forefront of global sustainability efforts with technology designed, developed and manufactured in the UAE. Our technology is designed to meet the growing need for efficient, scalable, and environmentally responsible storage infrastructure.”

The transaction underscores the UAE’s continuous leadership in responsible investments, reaffirming the commitment to fostering future economies through strategic innovation.

About 2PointZero:

2PointZero, a subsidiary of IHC (International Holding Company), was founded in 2023 as a transformational investment platform focused on making strategic investments in emerging technologies and future-sustaining businesses to create a globally diversified and resilient portfolio.

2PointZero brings together a suite of innovative and established UAE subsidiaries, including Chimera Investments, Lunate Capital, Beltone, Sagasse, EPointZero and International Resources Holding (IRH) under one transformational umbrella, placing 2PointZero at the forefront of key sectors including financial services, consumer goods, mining resources, technology and energy. Our Dynamic Value Network is sector agnostic, allowing it to connect capabilities across our portfolio to unlock new pathways for growth and create measurable value for investors while empowering communities, fostering sustainable ecosystems, and driving groundbreaking technological advancements.

About Enercap:

At Enercap, we are revolutionizing energy storage with cutting-edge technology, advanced manufacturing, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Our expertise spans across manufacturing, research & development, and industry collaborations, ensuring that we deliver high-performance energy solutions tailored for a sustainable future.