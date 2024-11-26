Dubai, UAE – Epik Foods, a prominent name in the food and beverage landscape, has introduced the Middle East’s first-ever “Carbon-Neutral meals” at its popular brands, Poke & Co and Acai & Co. This groundbreaking initiative follows Epik Foods’ recent collaboration with CarbonSifr to measure and reduce its carbon footprint, reinforcing the group’s commitment to integrating eco-friendly practices across its operations. This launch not only reflects Epik Foods’ mission to foster a greener industry through sustainable practices but also ensures that its dishes continue to meet global taste standards.

In collaboration with CarbonSifr, the UAE-based climate-tech firm accredited by TÜV Rheinland, Epik Foods measured the carbon footprint of each ingredient and every step in the preparation of selected dishes on the Poke & Co and Acai & Co menus. This process involved a comprehensive analysis, tracking emissions from sourcing to serving, ensuring an accurate measure of the environmental impact associated with each meal. To create these “Carbon-neutral Meals,” Epik Foods carefully selected ingredients that naturally minimize emissions and adopted preparation methods that further reduce environmental impact. Any remaining emissions are removed through investments in high-impact, verified carbon removal projects, allowing the company to effectively neutralize its carbon footprint while supporting climate solutions globally.

To enhance the customer experience and make eco-friendly choices easy and accessible, Epik Foods covers any additional costs associated with these meals, keeping them priced the same as standard offerings. Additionally, the “Carbon-neutral Meals” are packaged in plastic-free materials, providing diners with an eco-friendly option that aligns with their commitment to sustainability.

Khaled Fadly, Co-founder and CEO of Epik Foods said, “At Epik Foods, we believe that real change comes through taking action that diners can see and appreciate directly on their plates. We have already embarked on our climate action journey by regularly measuring and tracking our emissions, and carbon-neutral meals are part of this ongoing effort. Creating these dining experiences goes beyond flavor—it’s about allowing our customers to feel connected to a shared commitment to the planet. By maintaining regular pricing for these meals, we ensure that climate-friendly choices are accessible to everyone who enjoys our dishes.”

Muhammed Yildirim, COO of CarbonSifr, adds, “Epik Foods’ carbon-neutral meals initiative reflects a genuine commitment to pioneering climate action in the food industry. It’s impressive to see a brand not only embrace but champion new ways of doing business that positively impact the environment.”

With the launch of these “Carbon-neutral Meals,” Epik Foods continues to lead by example, driving change within the F&B sector in the UAE and the broader Middle East. This initiative comes as part of Epik Foods’ expanding portfolio of climate-minded programs aimed at reshaping the future of food, without sacrificing flavor or convenience. As Epik Foods moves forward with new projects under its partnership with CarbonSifr, the group invites customers to explore this new era of dining, where every choice on the menu aligns with a commitment to making positive, conscious impacts.

About Epik Foods

Epik Foods emerged as a dynamic F&B group that operates a range of dining experiences through its multiple brands, spanning dine-in locations, digital concepts, meal plan services, and catering services. With over 60 brands and 50 locations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, Epik Foods aims to elevate customers’ culinary experience and make every meal memorable. The F&B group is dedicated to unwavering quality, continuous innovation, and creating exceptional culinary journeys across the region.

https://www.epikfoods.com

About CarbonSifr

CarbonSifr is a UAE-based climate-tech company. Dedicated to integrating climate action into everyday life, they provide technology solutions to measure, reduce, and remove businesses' carbon footprint. Recognized for its efforts, CarbonSifr is pivotal in promoting climate awareness and accelerating climate action in the Middle East. CarbonSifr is TÜV Rheinland certified and a member of the UAE Carbon Alliance & Carbon Accounting Alliance. CarbonSifr is Part of MEWA’s (Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture) Sedrah Program in Saudi Arabia.

https://www.carbonsifr.com