Epik Foods, a prominent name in the food and beverage industry, has announced the highly-awaited opening of its first brick-and-mortar restaurant, Healthy & Co, in Saudi Arabia. Earlier this year, the UAE-based F&B group introduced 13 of its beloved food concepts to Riyadh by establishing delivery-only kitchens in Maseef and Olaya. The opening of Healthy & Co marks a new chapter for Epik Foods, allowing customers to enjoy a unique dining experience in a physical setting. This significant milestone follows the group’s successful expansion into the Kingdom and aligns with its objectives to establish more touch points across the region, facilitating customer interaction with its brands.

The healthy food category is experiencing a surge in the Kingdom, with Epik Foods identifying a notable gap in supply. As a result, Healthy & Co was selected as the first concept for this expansion, catering to the demand for healthy options in Saudi Arabia. Located in Al Sahafah, Riyadh, on Al Imam Saud Ibn Faysal Rd, Healthy & Co spans across a 175 sqm space and can seat up to 40 customers indoors providing a cosy and inviting atmosphere. The restaurant’s strategic location near business offices and landmarks such as the JW Marriott Riyadh, Body Master Gym Sahafah, and the Al Jazeera Bank headquarters makes it a convenient healthy dining option for professionals and fitness enthusiasts. Operating from 7 am to 1 am, Healthy & Co caters to early risers and late-night diners alike.

While retaining its signature menu, Healthy & Co plans to introduce exclusive dishes tailored to the Saudi market. The restaurant offers delivery services through platforms such as Jahez, Hungerstation, Careem, To You, and Chef, covering a radius including Sahafah, Yasmeen, Narjis, Ghadeer, Malqa, Hittin, Al Rabeeh, and Al Aqeeq.

Ranya and Khaled Fadly, co-Founders of Epik Foods said, “Opening Healthy & Co in Riyadh is more than just a restaurant opening; it's about cementing our presence and expanding our footprint in Saudi Arabia. We see immense potential in the Saudi market, and this brick-and-mortar venture is a testament to our dedication to providing innovative and healthy food choices to the community. This launch underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving preferences of our customers while setting the stage for future growth in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

The launch of Healthy & Co in Riyadh underscores Epik Foods’ commitment to providing innovative dining experiences and enhancing its regional footprint across the GCC. This move not only solidifies its position in Saudi Arabia but also sets the stage for continued growth and success in the region. Looking ahead, Epik Catering is planning for further brick-and-mortar openings in Saudi Arabia, with expansions into Jeddah and Khobar through a partnership with Gymnation.

About Epik Foods

Epik Foods emerged as a dynamic and multi-faceted F&B group that operates virtual brands, dine-in restaurant concepts, meal plan services, and catering services. With over 100 brands and 50 locations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, Epik Foods aims to elevate customers’ culinary experience and make every meal memorable. The F&B group is dedicated to unwavering quality, continuous innovation, and creating exceptional culinary journeys across the region.

https://www.epikfoods.com