Abu Dhabi, UAE – EPI, an entity of EDGE Group and the cornerstone of precision engineering in the UAE’s aerospace, oil & gas, and defence industries, has extended its contract with Airbus Atlantic, an industrial world leader in aerostructures, essential pillar of Airbus. The extended agreement, now running until 2031, covers the manufacturing of class 1 flight-critical airframes for the A320 and A330 programmes.

The collaboration includes the application of EPI’s latest technology utilising Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining with a maximum of 7 metres in length, as well as special processes and paint procedures within EPI’s fully automated, merit-approved installation. In-process and final inspections will be implemented to ensure manufacturing stability, using EPI’s latest advanced technology, such as the 7m Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), a sophisticated and precise measuring system. The work package includes flight-critical airframe components, such as fuselage frames and floor beams, on single aisle (A320 and A321) and long range (A330 and A340) aircraft.

Commenting on the signing, Michael Deshaies, Chief Executive Officer of EPI, said: “This contract extension highlights our proven expertise and underscores the trust our partners place in us to achieve their strategic objectives. It also supports the shared goals of EPI and Airbus Atlantic, bolsters the UAE aviation industry, generates value exchange, and fortifies local manufacturing capabilities through the “Make It in the Emirates” initiative. Over the next seven years, EPI will play a pivotal role in Airbus’ ramp-up efforts, specifically for the Single Aisle Programme. We will provide comprehensive support to ensure that we meet Airbus Atlantic’s stringent requirements and targets, including areas such as skill levels, technology, systems, certifications, and accreditations.”

The contract was signed on 4 December during a ceremony at the Airbus D2P conference in Toulouse, France. D2P designation indicates preferred supplier status in Airbus' value chain.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About EPI

EPI manufactures high-quality complex engineering components for the defence, aerospace, and oil and gas (O&G) sectors. The company is the engineering backbone of the UAE’s aerospace and defence industry, and a vital supporter of its O&G sector. Dedicated to building a precision manufacturing infrastructure in the UAE, and to serving market-leading regional and global clients – including some of the world’s most foremost aviation and defence OEMs, such as Airbus and Boeing – EPI is committed to harnessing advanced technologies and machinery, including Computer Numerical Control (CNC) to deliver cutting-edge engineering solutions.

