Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Entrepreneurs’ Organisation in the Kingdom of Bahrain (EO Bahrain) is excited to announce the launch of a dynamic agenda featuring a series of training events and inspiring talks scheduled for October and November. This initiative aims to strengthen members' leadership capabilities and equip them with modern tools and technologies, including AI applications, to effectively manage their businesses.

Activities commenced with the Forum Training session held on 4 October at Downtown Rotana Hotel, supervised by international trainer Kevin Craig. The interactive workshop focused on enhancing communication skills and building trust between members, promoting the exchange of entrepreneurial experiences and knowledge.

The agenda continued the following day with Moderator Training designed to provide moderators with essential tools and methodologies for the efficient management of meetings and forums.

Representatives from EO Bahrain participated in the MEPA Leadership Summit and MEPA Unleashed, held from 7 to 10 October. This regional summit brought together EO chapter leaders to discuss best leadership practices and align strategies to foster regional entrepreneurship development.

Looking ahead, the organisation's aganda includes In the Boardroom, an event on 19 October, featuring Mr Ronnie Surty, CEO of Awal Plastics. Surty will share insights into transforming his family-run business into a fully integrated professional organisation. Members will have the opportunity to visit the factory to observe key organisational transformation practices firsthand.

On 26 October, EO Bahrain will host Breaking Barriers at the Sheraton Bahrain Hotel. This talk aims to promote open communication among members and encourage the exchange of ideas in a friendly, constructive atmosphere.

The events will conclude on 24 November with an advanced workshop led by expert Yasser Bousha titled "Applying Artificial Intelligence in Four Hours." This practical session is designed to enable entrepreneurs to quickly adopt AI solutions, boosting efficiency, productivity, and competitive advantage.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Fareed Bader, President of EO Bahrain, stated, "Launching this comprehensive lineup of events reflects our commitment to empowering our members with the skills and knowledge necessary for expanding and growing their businesses with confidence. Through these impactful activities, we aim to build a resilient entrepreneurial community armed for the future with innovation, excellence, and success."

He added, "Our agenda emphasises transforming plans into tangible results through specialised training and interactive workshops that blend theory with practical application. We are dedicated to developing leadership skills and fostering collaboration among members to meet the evolving demands of today’s business environment."

Mr Bader concluded, "We are proud of Bahrain’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and are committed to sustaining this momentum through innovative initiatives that reinforce its position as a regional hub for entrepreneurship while supporting our members’ professional and personal growth."

EO Bahrain is the local chapter of the global EO network which includes over 18,000 business owners in 220 chapters across 75 countries. The Bahrain chapter consists of 37 members with combined turnover exceeding $120 million, providing approximately 3,900 jobs. The organisation is governed by a 15-person Board of Directors, presided by Fareed Bader, and aims to empower members’ growth and connect Bahrain with the global entrepreneurship ecosystem.