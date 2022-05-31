Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Enova, the regional leader in energy management and multi-technical services, has earned the “Top Brand PV Seal” MENA 2022 award by EUPD Research, a globally acknowledged research institute that conducts an independent market analysis each year to identify and highlight the industry’s top companies on local and regional levels, and Joint Forces for Solar Global, the leading solar business and knowledge network.

Based on analysis conducted by EUPD Research, the “Top Brand PV Seal” award is the most recognized and prestigious certification in the international PV industry and stands for reliability and integrity. This year, Enova has won the “Top Brand PV Seal” in the Solar Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) category, which covers companies that deliver end-to-end solar energy services.

Renaud Capris, CEO at Enova, said of the award: “We are delighted to have received this recognition that showcases Enova’s prominent role as a sustainability partner in delivering integrated energy and facilities management services. The “Top Brand PV Seal” award is a testament to our contribution towards the local and regional market development and confirms the trust our customers place in our team. Through a customer-focused, quality-driven, and sustainable business model, Enova has earned its position as a market leader in the MENA energy management sector, and this award further affirms our performance and continuous efforts in the local and regional markets.”

Enova currently manages more than 35 solar EPC projects in the MENA region, including those in the UAE, Oman, KSA, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Lebanon, and recently launched two projects in Turkey. The first, a 1.1 MWP rooftop solar PV plant for Munzur Su water bottling company in Turkey’s Tunceli, consists of 2,445 PV panels and covers an area of 6,000 square meters. Meeting 46% of the client’s energy requirement’s, the project generates 1.4 GWh of energy from renewable resources per year and reduces CO2 emissions by 700 tonnes per year. The second, a 1.12 MWp rooftop Solar PV for Kalibre Aluminum located in Sakarya, consists of 2,489 photovoltaic panels and covers a total area of 5,410 square meters. Meeting 30% of the client’s energy requirements, the project generates 1.5 GWh of energy from renewable resources per year and reduces CO2 emissions by 750 tonnes per year.

Markus A.W Hoehner, President and CEO of EUPD Research and Joint Forces for Solar, said: “EUPD Research has more than 20 years of in-depth expertise in measuring and analyzing the perception of PV market intermediaries and end customers, and is globally known as the leading certification body within the solar industry. Enova ranks amongst the top PV brands in MENA according to the results of our survey, and it is certified that the company has made an outstanding contribution to the local market development. We congratulate Enova on receiving this honor and wish every success in its continued growth trajectory and serving as an example of the high standards that business partners and customers expect globally.”

Enova specializes in integrated energy and multi-technical services, offering comprehensive and performance-based energy and facilities management solutions to its clients to help achieve their financial, operational, and environmental targets.