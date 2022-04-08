Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, today announced the opening of two new service stations in Sharjah in the areas of Al Ramtha and Al Saja’a, which is aligned to the Group’s plans to increase its retail footprint in the region.

The new service station located in Al Ramtha, which was unveiled earlier this month, will cater to the needs of residents in nearby communities as well as visitors from Wasit Wetland Centre.

With a total area of 45,000sq. ft., the new service station in Al Saja’a will provide fuel retail services to 150,000 people in the industrial area catering to the needs of approximately 1,000 companies.

Both stations are equipped with a bridge canopy, three islands with six fuel dispensers, and five fuel tanks with a capacity of 15,000 imperial gallons, in addition to an electric vehicle charging station. They also include a large ZOOM convenience store, a standalone drive through restaurant and AutoPro facilities, featuring four bays including Manual Wash and Autowash as well as other services that include Battery Change, Tyre Change, and Oil Change.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “In line with our goal to deliver world-class sustainable and integrated energy solutions, our continued expansion into Sharjah is helping to meet the growing fuelling needs of residents and visitors in the Emirate and beyond. With the opening of these two new service stations, we now have a total of 15 service stations in Sharjah and look forward to more openings in the Emirate in the months ahead.”

The two stations have been built in accordance with retail fuel industry global best practices, with complete retail automation and modern construction standards and is compliant with Sharjah Municipality green standards. Together, the stations bring the total number of ENOC’s service stations to 15 in Sharjah and 164 across the UAE and supports the group’s plans to have 186 fully operational service stations at the end of 2022.