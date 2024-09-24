Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has announced a strategic partnership with Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF), the region’s leading financial education and training institute, to provide targeted training and certification programmes aimed at upskilling its workforce with essential technical and practical capabilities.

This collaboration underscores ENOC Group's commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning and development and empowering its employees with future-ready skills to support the development of a knowledge-driven economy as part of the UAE's National Strategy for Higher Education 2030.

The agreement was in the presence of His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC; H.E. Saif Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF), Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services Central Bank of the U.A.E; H.E Noura Alblooshi, General Manager, Emirates Institute of Finance; and Hesham Ali Mustafa, Managing Director Shared Services, Group Human Resources & New Business Development at ENOC Group during the 23rd edition of Ru’ya, Careers UAE (Ru’ya) at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “At ENOC, our employees are our most valuable asset and investing in their development is fundamental to our continued success. The strategic partnership with the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) will provide our employees with unparalleled access to world-class learning resources, empowering them to enhance their skills and broaden their knowledge. As a national company, we recognise the key role talent plays in shaping the local economy and we remain committed to building a future-ready Emirati workforce to pave the way for a more sustainable and innovative energy future for the UAE.”

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), ENOC employees will gain access to a vast library of EIF’s courses and resources tailored to the energy sector and aimed at upskilling everyone from beginners and professionals to domain experts.

The EIF Annual Training Plan (ATP) will offer multiple public schedules and exclusive training sessions covering the entire spectrum of the financial domain for all levels from foundation through to masterclass level.

The EIF E-learning (Insight) offers access to 150 unique courses, available for self-paced learning 24/7 with a self-downloadable certificate while on the EdX platform, a global learning platform founded by Harvard and MIT, employees can learn at their own pace and enhance workforce skills and productivity through a host of scalable professional development solutions from elite universities. These include live sessions, video lectures, assessments, forums, and real-world applications.

ENOC employees can also avail customised training and Emiratisation programmes designed to support Emiratization goals. Opportunities will be available to pursue globally recognised professional certifications to enhance career growth while the complimentary industry specific EIF webinars, led by sector experts, will offer deep insights on relevant topics.

The collaboration between ENOC and EIF exemplifies a shared commitment to invest in human capital and build a highly skilled workforce to lead the UAE’s knowledge-based economy. By equipping its employees with the necessary skills to excel in the rapidly evolving energy landscape, ENOC aims to enhance operational efficiency, drive innovation, and maintain its competitive edge.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

