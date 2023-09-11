Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group subsidiary, AutoPro, the leading network operator of automotive services in the UAE, extended its support to the ‘On-The-Go’ initiative by Dubai Police, through a partnership with AW Rostamani Group subsidiary, AutoTrust. As part of the fifth phase of the ‘On-The-Go’ initiative, which allows motorists to report minor traffic accidents caused when unknown parties are involved, customers can now avail a new repair service from AutoTrust following all minor accidents.

The agreement was signed by First Lieutenant Majid Al Kaabi, Dubai Police; Michel Ayat, CEO, AWR Automotive; and Zaid Alqufaidi, MD, ENOC Retail.

The partnership enables motorists to get their vehicles repaired and delivered to their preferred addresses by AutoTrust after generating minor accident reports at AutoPro centres across Dubai. The service is AED150 for customers, and is free of charge for people of determination, senior citizens and pregnant women.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group, said: “At ENOC Group, providing our customers with safe and accessible services is at the forefront of our strategy. We are pleased to strengthen our commitment to the ‘On-The-Go’ initiative by collaborating with AW Rostamani Group’s AutoTrust, allowing motorists to access repair and delivery services after filing minor accident reports at AutoPro locations across the city.”

Michel Ayat, CEO of AWR Automotive, stated: "We are proud to be a partner with ENOC Group and Dubai Police for this significant initiative ‘On-The-Go'. At AW Rostamani Group, we share the vision of making our community life more convenient and accessible. This collaboration and the service it creates aligns perfectly with our commitment to elevate customer’s experience, and our aim to not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers. We believe that innovation and compassion should go hand in hand, and this partnership is a testament to that belief."

AW Rostamani Group is a market leading, family-owned, global company with divisions spanning automotive, logistics, real estate, travel, lifestyle, lighting and investment.

AutoPro serves more than 300,000 vehicles annually across its 50 locations. The company established multiple new services including a mobile van for oil changes, brake pads replacements, and minor mechanical repairs, and announced a 24-month warranty for vehicle battery changes. AutoPro also offers users convenient Pick and Drop services, Quick Shine products, an array of vehicle tyres brands, a digital AutoPro and ProWash journey, as well as a bespoke Tyre Protection Plan (TPP) and Autopro Extended Warranty.

About AW Rostamani Group:

Founded in 1954 by Abdul Wahid Al Rostamani, the AW Rostamani Group was established in Dubai with the vision of enriching customers’ life experiences by introducing innovative products, services and solutions into the market. Today, AW Rostamani Group is one of the Middle East’s leading and reputable organisations, with a strong presence in the UAE where it distributes prominent brands, and India. It employs more than 3,800 employees with a turnover of $2 billion across diverse industries, including automotive Arabian Automobiles Company, one of its subsidiaries, is the sole distributor of Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates real estate, interior fit out, lighting solutions, retail, and IT.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com