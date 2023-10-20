To Tweet this news, copy paste the following: ENOC Group offers 4 million cash prizes to 100+ winners ahead of DSF 2024 (https://bit.ly/46XCM3y )

Dubai, UAE: As Dubai Shopping Festival’s (DSF) strategic partner for 29 consecutive years, ENOC Group is celebrating the 2024 edition of DSF with multiple raffles offering over 100+ customers the chance to win over 4 million in cash prizes, as well as electronics, and auto service prizes worth AED 250,000 until 14 January 2024.

For the first time ever, ENOC, AutoPro and ZOOM site customers in Abu Dhabi will also avail the opportunity to participate and win big. Customers who spend a minimum of AED 25 at ZOOM, AED 50 at AutoPro and Tasjeel can enter the draw to win AED 10,000 daily ahead of DSF until 7 December 2023 and AED 100,000 daily during DSF taking place from 8 December 2023 to 14 January 2024. Customers can triple and quadruple their chances of winning by purchasing the ZOOM Winner packs from ENOC service stations.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC said, “We are proud to be the strategic partner for 29 consecutive years with Dubai Shopping Festival, as we are committed to bring the best experience for customers every year with new prizes, discount vouchers and other great rewards including a chance to win over 4 million in cash prizes. This year, we look forward to creating an unforgettable experience for visitors and shoppers throughout the UAE.”

The annual Nissan raffle will also kick-start on 09 December 2023, allowing customers to win the keys to one Nissan Patrol 2024. The grand raffle is also set to take place on 14 January 2024, allowing one lucky winner to take home AED 500,000 in cash.

The DSF promotions are available across all ENOC service stations, ZOOM, AutoPro outlets, and Tasjeel sites across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and the Northern Emirates. Accepting various payment methods including VISA, MasterCard, ENOCPay, Nol Payment, Nol Top-up, and Dubai Now, customers can also claim points through the YES rewards programme and access exclusive offers and promotions.

