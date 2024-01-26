Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player announced the launch of two of its newest compact stations in Sweihan Road at Al Hiyar Area and Al Khaznah at Al Sabla area in Al Ain. The new additions bring the total number of service stations operating in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to four service stations, and nine compact stations across the UAE.

The new compact station on Sweihan Road is strategically located within the community and can accommodate motorists driving towards Nahil from the vicinity of Al Hiyar towards Abu Dhabi. The service station in Al Khaznah, will service vehicles driving towards Al Rimah area.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC said: "The opening of our newest compact stations in Al Ain demonstrates our dedication to offering fuelling choices to meet the UAE's energy demands and aligns with our broader expansion plan to provide motorists across the country with convenient refuelling solutions.”

With a capacity of 45,000 LTR and an area of 4,000 square metres each, both new stations are equipped with two dispensers, allowing for fuelling on both sides of the station, offering special 95 and diesel. In addition to auto tank gauging and electronic leak detection, the stations feature a Vapour Recovery System – a process that enables the recovery of 70 per cent gasoline vapour emissions.

A variety of best HSE practices are also implemented by the compact stations to improve safety precautions, including the installation of an audible alarm, an overfill prevention valve, pressure vacuum vents and emergency vents for both the inner and exterior walls.

Customers can also take advantage of the 'YES' rewards programme offered by ENOC Group, allowing them to accumulate points and earn rewards when making payments for services and products at ENOC service stations.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com