ENOC has achieved a 17% reduction in the Greenhouse Gas emission intensity (from 28.84 kgCO2e/ton to 23.95 kgCO2e/ton) through various energy efficiency optimisation initiatives from 2014 to 2023

The Group nearly tripled its renewable energy generation capacity (from 2,660 MWh to 8,568 MWh) in the last five years, saving a total of 29,919 MWh

Dubai, UAE: Aligned with its global and local sustainable development targets, ENOC Group once again showcased its commitment towards sustainability and energy efficiency by supporting “Earth Hour 2024: The Biggest Hour for Earth”.

Joining millions of people in the UAE and around the world to encourage collective action towards climate change, ENOC switched off non-essential lights at its headquarters and operational facilities on March 23rd from 8.30PM to 9.30PM. All service station forecourts, convenience stores, quick oil change, carwash areas and pylon signs remained dark for an hour.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “ENOC Group is committed to promoting sustainable development initiatives to drive positive change towards the preservation of our environment and the planet. We are dedicated to raising awareness on the importance of optimising energy consumption and will continue to encourage our staff as well as the wider community to minimise environmental impact and practice energy conservation.”

Highlighting the continued focus on environmental, energy and resource management best practices, in Earth Hour 2024, ENOC saved a total of 408 MWh of electricity, which is equivalent to 1,944 kg of CO2 emissions.

ENOC’s E&RM initiatives from 2014 to 2023 have also led to a decrease in specific energy consumption by 23% (from 0.67 GJ/ton to 0.516 GJ/ton), and increase in water recycling from 2% to 24.86%, through initiatives such as waste heat recovery projects in the refinery, propane sphere projects at the MTBE facility, solar PV implementation at service stations, rooftop solar at sites, and various energy and water conservation and optimisation projects.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

Follow us on:

Facebook Instagram LinkedIn Twitter YouTube

For further information, please contact:

Srishti Soni | Taief Saleh

ASDA’A BCW

Srishti.Soni@bcw-global.com | Taief.Saleh@bcw-global.com