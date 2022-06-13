Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ENOC Group, announced today that it has banned single-use plastics across its operations as well as in its head office, to align with the UAE’s vision of promoting an inclusive green economy.

In March 2020, the Group announced that it will begin a phase-out of single-use plastics and today it has achieved a 100% single-use plastic free environment across its business units and corporate departments. Since 2020, ENOC has prevented approximately 14 tons of plastic waste from entering landfills and saved roughly AED 400,000 due to the elimination of single-use plastics.

In line with ENOC’s commitment to foster sustainability across its network, single-use plastics that have been banned include straws, cups, single-use water bottles, plastic shopping bags, plastic bottle caps, food wrappers, plastic lids, stirrers, and foam takeaway containers. Additionally, ENOC has also reduced its paper consumption.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “ENOC Group is proudly committed to supporting the vision of the nation to become a sustainable destination. As a leading energy player, we understand the importance of implementing sustainable best practices across our network, such as the elimination of single use plastics. Corporate social responsibility is at the heart of ENOC’s decision-making process, and we aim to be a model for organisations in positively impacting our communities.”

As alternatives to single-use plastic items used in its operations, ENOC has switched over to more sustainable items such as paper bags, wooden straws, water dispensers with reusable bottles and recyclable lids.

-Ends-

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

For further information, please contact:

Sabrin Al-Aloul | Srishti Soni

ASDA’A BCW | Arab Youth Survey

sabrin.alaloul@bcw-global.com | Srishti.soni@bcw-global.com