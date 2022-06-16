To date, eLink stations have fuelled over 100K vehicles fuelled with a total volume of nearly 5 million litres

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ENOC Link, the digital mobile fuel supply service for businesses and consumers in the UAE by ENOC Group, today revealed its expansion plans for the uniquely designed eLink stations. The eLink station is a mobile fuelling format that enables motorists and customers with easy access and convenient fuelling services.

ENOC Link has ambitious plans of opening 10 new eLink stations in the UAE by 2022 for consumers across premium locations including Palm Jumeirah, Meydan and Town Square amongst others. Currently, the group has 7 eLink stations, 5 located in Dubai and 2 in Abu Dhabi. Since its launch, eLink has fuelled over 100,000 vehicles with a total fuel volume of nearly 5 million.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “As a leading energy player, we are committed to developing a robust retail infrastructure to serve the UAE for the next 50 years in alignment with the vision and aspirations of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Our growth plans for the eLink stations reiterates our overall strategy to strengthen the UAE’s fuel infrastructure with more innovative and technology-driven solutions. We have received a great response to our innovatively designed eLink stations, which have been launched across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and we are confident that the addition of new stations will provide further easy and convenient fuelling access to motorists.”

Designed as a futuristic mobile fuelling format, the eLink station does not require assembly and can easily relocate to a different location on the spot, based on the needs of the UAE’s residents, depending on shifts in demand for fuel without any downtime. ENOC Link’s eLink stations are equipped with various tank capacity ranging from 5,000 to 30,000-litre tank and can fuel up to four vehicles simultaneously, thereby cutting waiting times. The mobile station uses Formula 1 carbon fibre to design the “wings”, which are lightweight and offer customers shade while fuelling. The eLink station is also equipped with innovative digital systems giving customers a new fuelling experience.

The eLink station is fully sustainable and environment friendly and includes vapour recovery systems to reduce emissions whilst loading from storage tanks. It is powered by biodiesel, features LED digital screens and lighting, and is equipped with a smart meter, an IoT gateway, cloud connection, GPS tracking, and RFID technology. Customers using the eLink stations can benefit from easy payment options via credit and debit cards. Additionally, customers will soon be able to benefit from the ‘Yes’ rewards programme at the eLink station, by earning points and rewards when paying for fuel and other purchases at the eLink station.

ENOC link is a fully owned subsidiary of ENOC Group, created as part of ‘Next’, the Group’s digital accelerator programme, and was launched in 2019. ENOC Link complies with the highest international safety standards including NFPA, ADR and UL. To minimise health and safety risks, all delivery staff are fully trained to follow strict safety and fuelling protocols.

