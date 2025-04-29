Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has announced its participation at Automechanika Riyadh 2025, to be held from April 28 to 30 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. ENOC Lubricants, a subsidiary of ENOC Group, will highlight its latest range of automotive and industrial lubricants, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and regional expansion.

Automechanika Riyadh, the Kingdom’s premier trade fair for the automotive aftermarket and service industry, provides a crucial platform for ENOC to showcase innovative solutions, connect with various stakeholders, forge strategic partnerships, and engage with industry leaders in Saudi Arabia’s high-growth market.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “Saudi represents a significant market opportunity for ENOC’s regional growth strategy, and Automechanika Riyadh provides the perfect platform to strengthen existing relationships and introduce our cutting-edge lubricant solutions to a wider audience. These solutions are engineered to enhance performance and sustainability within the Kingdom's automotive and industrial sectors, delivering tangible value to our customers.”

At the heart of ENOC Lubricants' showcase will be its comprehensive portfolio of high-performance products, engineered to meet the demands of modern engines and diverse industrial applications. These advanced lubricants are designed to maximise energy efficiency, minimise environmental impact, and deliver unparalleled performance.

More than 450 exhibitors from 34 exhibiting countries will showcase everything from parts and accessories to repair and maintenance solutions, alongside specialised tools and technologies at the 7th Automechanika Riyadh. Designed for industry leaders, suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors, the event also features 39 Saudi exhibitors and 9 international pavilions.

Visitors and industry professionals can experience the future of lubrication at ENOC's Stand (3-E09) during the three-day exhibition. Guests can network with ENOC’s technical experts to explore collaborative opportunities and learn how ENOC's innovative lubricant technologies can enhance their business performance.

