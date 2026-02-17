Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, distributed 3,570 essential grocery boxes to underprivileged families across the UAE ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. Through a three-day volunteering initiative, ENOC employees packed the grocery boxes contributed by ZOOM. The initiative also included a visit to Al Jalila Foundation – Majlis Al Amal, where employees engaged with cancer patients to foster inclusion and community spirit. The initiative reflects ENOC's continued commitment to social responsibility and the values of compassion and giving during Ramadan.

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

