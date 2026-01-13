Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, is delighted to reveal its key openings for 2026 across its global ecosystem of hotels, resorts, and F&B destinations. The announcement of its 2026 opening lineup coincides with the group surpassing the 200th hotel opening milestone, representing more than a doubling of its network in only four years. This year’s openings mark several major milestones in the group’s global growth, with significant debuts across multiple regions.

In the Americas, the eagerly awaited reopening of Delano Miami Beach reimagines one of hospitality’s most storied names, ushering in a bold new chapter for this iconic destination. In Mexico City, Ennismore will introduce two brands for the first time, Hyde and Mama Shelter, bringing their unmistakable spirits to the cultural capital of Latin America. In Europe and Africa, Delano will open in London, Mama Shelter will open in Lake Como and Cape Town, and Morgans Originals will debut in Paros and Mumbai - representing Ennismore’s first openings in Greece and India. Hyde continues to expand its footprint across the Asia-Pacific region, with hotel openings in Perth and Bali. Within the ALL Inclusive Collection, Rixos continues to grow rapidly, debuting in the Americas with Cancun, launching its first Asian destination, Rixos Phu Quoc in Vietnam, and opening Rixos Murjana in Saudi Arabia.

Accelerating culinary excellence, Paris Society continues to drive the global expansion of its signature brands, entering the Americas for the first time with Gigi and Mimi Kakushi. From Italian coastal to Japanese avant-garde, exclusive high-end dining to neighbourhood hotspots, Paris Society reflect Ennismore’s commitment to delivering authentic, culturally resonant experiences across its global collection of destinations.

Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO of Ennismore, said: “2026 marks a defining moment for Ennismore as we continue to scale our platform globally while staying true to the individuality and creativity that define our brands. Surpassing 200 hotels in just four years is a testament to the strength and desirability of our ecosystem, and our upcoming openings - from the return of Delano Miami Beach and the launch of Delano London to the expansion of Rixos across the Americas and Asia - reflect both the pace and ambition of our growth. As we enter new markets, including South Africa, Greece, India, and Vietnam, and take our F&B brands under Paris Society into the US for the first time, we remain committed to delivering diverse, culturally resonant experiences for guests around the world.”

Below is a selection of Ennismore’s key openings for 2026, with further announcements to follow throughout the year.

Americas

The opening of Delano Miami Beach heralds a bold new chapter for the iconic landmark. A reimagined experience celebrating the city’s vibrant spirit will unfold across 171 guestrooms and suites, inclusive of coveted poolside bungalows and signature penthouses. The hotel also offers innovative wellness, curated retail, and four standout restaurant and bar concepts curated by Paris Society, Ennismore’s F&B platform, including the return of the legendary Rose Bar. Opening early 2026.

Hyde Mexico City Reforma is set to open in a prime location on the iconic Paseo de la Reforma. Bringing Hyde’s bohemian spirit and distinctive energy to Mexico City’s main cultural and business corridor, the hotel will feature 106 rooms, Niko, a classic, understated Japanese restaurant focused on premium-quality ingredients and traditional presentation, and Sun & Moon, a cocktail bar, gym, and meeting rooms. Opening mid-2026.

The arrival of Mama Shelter Mexico City in Roma Norte, one of the city’s liveliest neighbourhoods, will be a sense of occasion to the everyday. Mama’s home in the city features 100 rooms, a buzzing restaurant and bar, a lush courtyard with a stage, a rooftop bar with skyline views, a gym, and spaces for meetings or private events. With its playful design and welcoming energy, Mama Shelter Mexico City embodies the brand’s signature style - creative, social, and full of life - making it the perfect base to explore the capital. Opening mid-2026.

Surrounded by white sand beaches and the sparkling waters of the Caribbean Sea, Rixos Cancún invites guests to discover a world of possibilities. The 345 rooms and suites are designed in harmony with the surrounding landscapes, ensuring ample space to accommodate the resort's many activities and experiences. Guests will be able to indulge in culinary delights from around the globe, live entertainment, daily sports, fitness activities, a sensory spa and wellness journeys, and dedicated kids’ and teens’ facilities. Opening late 2026.

Asia Pacific

Growing its presence across Asia-Pacific, Hyde Bali Seminyak brings the brand to the sandy shores of Seminyak Beach. The hotel will have 59 Balinese-inspired suites, including two dedicated swim-up suites, a destination rooftop restaurant with sunset views, and a high-energy beach club where global flavours meet local culture. Guests will also enjoy signature Hyde happenings, where music sways to the beat of Bali life and exploration complements the island's ethos. Opening early 2026.

Hyde Perth sees the brand expanding its Australian footprint. Located on Pier Street, where Perth’s vibrancy meets understated sophistication, every corner has been curated to celebrate style, comfort, and creative energy, offering spaces that are approachable, expressive, and quietly confident. FARRA, the modern Greek restaurant, is anchored in local produce and inspired by Mediterranean summers, with long lunches flowing into sunset dinners. Chic yet relaxed, the restaurant offers guests and locals a taste of Hyde’s vibrant, bohemian flair through food, music, and atmosphere. Opening early 2026.

Asia’s first Rixos resort, Rixos Phu Quoc Vietnam, is set on Vietnam’s scenic Hon Thom Island. The beachfront retreat will feature over 1,700 rooms, 22 dining venues, and extensive wellness and leisure facilities, including Rixy Kids and Teens Clubs, water sports, botanical gardens, and a theatre. Blending Turkish-inspired hospitality with Vietnamese culture, this family-friendly resort will redefine the all-inclusive experience in Southeast Asia, easily accessible via the world’s longest overseas cable car. Opening mid-2026.

Nestled on the private island of Kuredhivaru, Mondrian Maldives will bring the brand’s signature blend of striking, sculptural design and future-forward perspective to a paradisal setting in the undisturbed Noonu Atoll. The 105-room resort will feature overwater and beachfront villas, including spectacular three-bedroom beach pool residences, as well as world-class dining, a luxury spa, and immersive cultural experiences, set just a 45-minute seaplane journey from Malé. Opening late 2026.

Europe & Africa

Luura, a new family-owned brand, will join Morgans Originals, a celebrated collection of one-of-a-kind, independent hotels known for their iconic cultural stories. Situated on the island of Paros, Luura represents a bold new chapter in contemporary Greek hospitality. The adults-only, all-suite seafront property will offer spacious accommodations with private pools and outdoor terraces, along with a private chapel, two restaurants, an extensive wellness area, and event space for weddings and exclusive buyouts. Opening early 2026.

Set on the glistening shores of the Egyptian Red Sea, Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View is a resort that blends modern design with natural beauty, offering a luxury lifestyle in Hurghada. With 442 elegant and stylish rooms, suites, and luxurious villas, Rixos once again brings its luxury all-inclusive experience to Egypt, featuring culinary offerings from destinations such as the bold Peruana Nikkei, the lively Casa Fiesta, and the iconic Mykonos Beach Club. A private beach, an infinity pool, the Azure Adults Lounge, and a world-class spa offer a sanctuary for relaxation. Guests also benefit from shared access to the extensive facilities at Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas, enhancing every stay with additional dining, leisure, and entertainment experiences. Opening early 2026.

Located in the heart of Como, Mama Shelter Lake Como is a lively retreat blending Mama’s playful energy with music, design, and relaxation. Spread across two new buildings, it features 150 rooms, including 21 suites, and four restaurants and bars, including a rooftop bar, Café Gelato, and a poolside restaurant. Guests can also enjoy a rooftop pool, a wellness area, meeting spaces, and private karaoke rooms, making it a joyful destination for all generations. Opening mid-2026.

In the heart of Cape Town, on Bree Street, one of the coolest streets in the city, Mama Shelter Cape Town Hotel and Residences marks the brand’s first property in South Africa. It will offer 127 rooms, 62 residences, a rooftop deck with sweeping views from Table Mountain to the Atlantic seaboard, a fitness centre, and co-working and retail spaces that blend Mama’s playful energy with Cape Town’s creative vibe. Opening mid-2026.

Heralding the British debut of Delano, Delano London will bring the brand’s distinctive blend of timeless elegance with cultural energy to one of the capital’s most storied neighbourhoods, just moments from Kensington Gardens and overlooking Hyde Park. Designed by Archer Humphryes Architects, the hotel will feature 67 rooms and suites defined by rich materiality and organic forms, alongside a reimagining of Miami's legendary Rose Bar, an exciting new restaurant conceptualised by Ennismore’s F&B platform, exclusive retail and a curated wellness space. Opening late 2026.​​​​​​​

Middle East & India

Roswyn brings something entirely new to Mumbai: imagined as the home of a dear friend in another city, a lifestyle hotel that redefines modern luxury through warmth, connection, and a sense of belonging. Part of Morgan’s Originals, Roswyn occupies a striking Art Deco building and features 109 suites across five categories – all designed with a separate bedroom, dedicated office space, a living area, a kitchenette and a home bar. Fi’lia, an Italian restaurant; Black Lacquer, a cocktail bar; The Third Room, a luxury executive lounge and bar; a spa; a gym; an infinity pool and terrace; and a pioneering, longevity-focused wellness space complete Roswyn’s offerings. Opening early 2026.

Set on the Red Sea in King Abdullah Economic City, Rixos Murjana will become Saudi Arabia’s largest all-inclusive resort, blending luxury, relaxation, and adventure. Spanning 275,000m², it features 488 elegant rooms and suites, Maldivian-style overwater villas at Club Privé, diverse dining venues, a private beach, Anjana Spa, Murjana Water Park, Rixy Kids and Teens Clubs, and extensive wellness and sports facilities. With unmatched service and captivating Hijazi design, the resort redefines world-class hospitality for families, couples, and leisure seekers. Opening early 2026.

SLS The Red Sea is set to mark its grand opening in 2026, bringing its unmistakable blend of theatrical flair, lavish style, and unapologetic spirit to Saudi Arabia. Located at the centre of Shura Island, the heart of The Red Sea destination, the spectacular resort offers 150 rooms, suites, and villas including 15 signature pool villas as well as five dynamic restaurants and bars, a see and be seen pool scene, a luxurious spa and fitness centre, outdoor cinema, and dedicated clubs for kids and teens, all framed by a pristine swathe of white-sand beach. Opening early 2026.

Caravan Hatta by Our Habitas offers 50 bespoke airstreams that blend low-impact design with stunning views of the surrounding Hajar Mountains and Hatta Dam. The Lake House serves as a central hub for fostering communal experience and connection, while holistic wellness rituals are rooted in Hajar traditions. Curated dining features food trucks and barbecue stations, celebrating regional flavours in an open-air setting. Opening early 2026.

Located in Salalah, Oman’s third-largest city and the capital of Dhofar province, Rixos Salalah is a beachfront all-inclusive resort that offers 286 rooms and suites overlooking the Indian Ocean. Just 15 minutes from Salalah International Airport, it features pools, a spa, kids’ and teens’ clubs, ballrooms, and four restaurants. Surrounded by lush gardens and near Al Haffa Souk, the dry property offers a serene retreat, especially during Salalah’s famed Khareef season. Opening late-2026.

SO/ Jeddah Hotel and Residences will unveil 147 design-driven rooms that seamlessly blend high-style hotel experiences with contemporary serviced living. Infused with SO/’s fashion-inspired spirit, the property will introduce standout dining concepts, including Dolce Fi’lia in the lobby, Fi’lia as its signature culinary destination, and the distinctive NINIVE concept, all crafted with the brand’s unmistakable flair. With its creative interiors, SO/ Jeddah is positioned to become one of Saudi Arabia’s most remarkable new destinations. Opening late 2026.

Restaurants & Bars by Paris Society

Mimi Kakushi embodies the dynamic energy of 1920s Osaka, a city where traditional Japanese customers thrived alongside the rise of jazz, modern art and urban innovation. While inspired by the Mavo movement and the Japanese Avant-garde, the restaurant reflects Osaka's unique blend of old and new. As a dining venue not to be missed, the menu harmonises traditional Eastern flavours with bold Western influences, mirroring the cultural fusion that made Osaka a vibrant hub of creativity during this transformative period. Opening in Miami, Rome and Paros in 2026.​​​​​​​

Step into the world of Gigi Rigolatto, where every moment is a celebration of the Italian art of hospitality. More than just a restaurant, Gigi’s embodies a culture that exudes opulence, sophistication, and joy. Each dish is a tribute to Italy’s rich culinary heritage, meticulously crafted by our maestro chefs and centred on generosity. From Gigi’s Crispy Arancini and Signature Linguini Alle Vongole to velvety Tiramisu, the spotlight is always on the ingredients, maintaining the integrity of genuine Italian cuisine. Opening in Miami and Bodrum in 2026.​​​​​​​

Il Bambini Club is a trattoria that captures the essence of joy and celebration for all ages. A vibrant oasis where the essence of Italian hospitality intertwines with contemporary flair, it is a quintessential neo-cantine, a destination for forging connections and savouring life’s simple pleasures. A sophisticated playground at heart, the space invites guests to decompress and let their inner child roam free. With its carefree atmosphere and heartwarming, homestyle Italian cuisine, Il Bambini Club is the perfect escape for family and friends to indulge together. Opening in Cape Town and Sharm El Sheikh in 2026.​​​​​​​

Step into Maison Revka’s enchanting spaces and experience the essence and traditions of the bygone Slavic era, where every detail has been carefully crafted to create an atmosphere of grandeur and warmth. As you enter, the gentle atmosphere makes you feel at home and invites you to discover a world of refined cuisine. A tribute to Slavic gourmet treasures like smoked salmon and premium caviar, the menu captivates with dishes as exquisite as the setting. With its whimsical garden and a gourmet shop, Maison Revka is a journey through space and time, where the Slavic culture comes to life in a captivating way. Opening Bodrum In 2026.

Recap of Ennismore’s 2025 flagship openings

Ennismore, a joint venture with Accor in which it holds a majority share, is an autonomous entity dedicated to lifestyle hospitality experiences. Ennismore’s notable openings in 2025 include SLS’s first hotel in Europe with SLS Barcelona; Mama Shelter’s expansion into Asia with Mama Shelter Singapore; and Ennismore's arrival in Australia, with the openings of Mondrian Gold Coast, Hyde Melbourne Place, and 25hours Hotel The Olympia Sydney. The Hoxton had a strong year for openings, expanding into new destinations such as Dublin, Florence, and Edinburgh. Key milestones for the ALL Inclusive Collection included SO/’s first all-inclusive resort in the UAE, SO/ Ras Al Khaimah, which opened in November, bringing a taste of its avant-garde style to the desert, and the debut of SLS Playa Mujeres. Additionally, Ennismore welcomed Aliée Istanbul to the Paris Society Collection and expanded its iconic F&B venues under Paris Society, including Gigi Rigolatto in Rome, Mondaine de Pariso in Istanbul, Il Bambini Cub in London, Minim's in Paris, Lana Lusa in Dubai, and Cantina Valentina in Dublin.

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with creativity and purpose at their heart. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating a new autonomous entity and the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Ennismore comprises three pillars: a lifestyle collective rooted in culture and community, immersive resorts creating havens for escapism and entertainment, and iconic luxury venues pioneering the art of exclusive culinary destinations.

Ennismore has an unrivalled ecosystem of 16 brands and two independent F&B groups, comprising 190+ hotels and 145+ in the pipeline, more than 500 restaurants and bars, and a network of 50+ branded residences. Ennismore operates hotels in over 40 countries with more than 25,000 team members. Ennismore has four dedicated in-house studios: an F&B Platform, AIME Studios for interior & graphic design, a Digital Product & Tech Innovation Lab, and a Partnerships Studio. Dis-loyalty is Ennismore’s travel and food membership dedicated to lifestyle. Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home. ennismore.com *Figures as of the end of September 2025.