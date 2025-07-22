Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced a strategic partnership with Hassan Allam Holding, a regional leader in engineering, construction, investment, and development. This partnership aims to develop a sustainable and integrated model to enhance the “Water-Energy-Food” Nexus within Egyptian villages by incorporating the latest smart solutions and digital sustainable technologies. The initiative marks a strategic step toward improving quality of life in underserved communities and supporting national efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, the two companies will collaborate on a pioneering project located in the village of El Nouras, located in south of Port Said, in Egypt’s northern Nile Delta region. This rural agricultural community, home to around 12,000 people, relies on El-Salam Canal for irrigation, a vital component of Egypt’s water infrastructure that channels Nile water to reclaimed lands in Sinai. The project highlights the joint commitment of Schneider Electric and Hassan Allam Holding to improve the livelihoods of local communities.

The partnership focuses on the “Water, Energy, and Food” Nexus, leveraging Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure technology to deploy innovative, sustainable solutions that improve energy efficiency, support responsible water use, and enhance agricultural productivity. At the heart of the initiative is the installation of a solar-powered, climate-controlled greenhouse designed to cultivate variety of plants and yield around 20 tons of vegetables annually. These interventions directly address local challenges such as limited access to good irrigation water quality and low crop productivity due to climate change impact which have long prevented farmers from cultivating vegetables and achieving food self-sufficiency.

Fully powered by solar energy, the system aligns with Egypt’s Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy 2035 & Updated National Determined Contributions in 2023 of generating 42% of its electricity from renewable sources by and cutting electricity carbon emissions by 37% by 2030, which are commitments outlined in both the Paris Agreement and Egypt Vision 2030. Beyond reducing dependence on fossil fuels in irrigation like diesel pumps, the project represents a major step forward in empowering rural communities by enhancing food security, boosting the farmers’ productivity, and expanding access to sustainable technologies in resource-limited areas. It also underscores the mutual commitment of Schneider Electric and Hassan Allam Holding to accelerating sustainable transformation, integrating environmental solutions with economic and social empowerment to deliver long-term, meaningful impact.

Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa and the Levant, stated: "This initiative reflects our deep commitment to supporting and empowering local communities through our innovative solutions and advanced technologies. At Schneider Electric, we believe that access to clean, reliable energy is a basic right and key development driver." He added: "Our partnership with Hassan Allam Holding is a true example of how cross-sector collaboration can turn sustainability ambitions into tangible impact for a greener, more inclusive future. We are improving livelihoods in local communities and contributing to Egypt’s Vision 2030 and global climate goals."

Merette Elsayed, Chief Commercial Officer of Hassan Allam Holding, stated: “Hassan Allam Holding is committed to developing underserved communities through sustainable solutions that address water, food, and energy challenges in an integrated framework. Our collaboration with Schneider Electric in the Port Said project exemplifies this commitment through the implementation of smart, clean technologies that make a real impact on improving quality of life. We believe innovation and sustainability are the foundations for building more just and resilient communities.”

The project goes beyond technological innovation to address the broader dimensions of sustainable development. It reflects the joint efforts Schneider Electric and Hassan Allam Holding and to promote local partnerships that transform lives through sustainable initiatives that boost local productivity, create new job opportunities for both women and men, build capacity for local operations, and support long-term financial resilience. The project also reinforces the role of the private sector in delivering community-based, holistic solutions that address infrastructure gaps in rural areas of Egypt, where many still lack accesses to reliable electricity, clean water, and proper sanitation services.

The partnership between Schneider Electric and Hassan Allam Holding was announced during "Innovation Day: Buildings of the Future" event organized by Schneider Electric in Cairo, sets a new benchmark for sustainable development, demonstrating how smart and sustainable infrastructure can uplift communities and drive real, measurable progress toward both national and global development goals. Schneider Electric’s solutions help reduce projects' carbon footprint, improve resource management, and create healthier, more productive living and working environments by utilizing advanced technologies in smart energy management and automation systems. This aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Egypt’s ambitious vision for a greener and more prosperous future.

About Hassan Allam Holding:

Hassan Allam Holding is one of the largest companies in Egypt and the MENA region, with more than 90 years of experience in the engineering, construction, and infrastructure sectors. The group operates in diverse sectors, including infrastructure, energy, water, industry, logistics, petrochemicals, and complex large-scale projects in Egypt and the MENA region. The founders of Hassan Allam Holding commenced operations in 1936, making it the oldest construction franchise in the MENA region, with a solid reputation, superior technical capabilities, and a diversified portfolio. With a legacy of identifying and investing in attractive infrastructure projects, the globally expanded group has a current backlog exceeding USD 6 billion. The group is listed among the Engineering News-Record (ENR) top 250 global contractors.