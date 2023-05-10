Dubai, UAE — FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest transportation company, recognizes that for the increasing number of consumers shopping online, the ultimate sense of assurance comes from knowing that their package has been delivered to their door. As a result, FedEx launched Picture Proof of Delivery for express residential deliveries in the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait, where signatures-upon-delivery are not required.

Customers in the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait who choose the “no-signature-required” delivery option benefit from this new service feature. With the Middle East and North Africa e-commerce market seeing steady growth and expected to reach US$57 billion by 2026,[1] residential deliveries are rising. With consumers not always home to receive their deliveries, the no-signature-required delivery option allows for their packages to still be delivered. Now a simple photograph can help bring peace of mind to those e-commerce merchants and consumers that their package was delivered.

“This enhancement is another step in our continued efforts to innovate digitally across our operations that will help differentiate our service offerings and enhance the customer experience. Consumers want the assurance of knowing that their package has arrived at their doorstep. By providing visual confirmation once the package arrives, we’re giving extra peace of mind, boosting consumer confidence in making future purchases. This service option benefits consumers and supports e-tailers in fostering trust and loyalty in the fast-growing e-commerce landscape”, said Taarek Hinedi, vice president of FedEx Express Middle East and Africa operations.

The company has been strengthening its e-commerce offerings for e-merchants and consumers. In the UAE, FedEx recently integrated WhatsApp, one of the country’s[2] most popular instant messaging apps, into its e-commerce delivery solution FedEx Delivery Manager International. Using the servce, recipients expecting their packages can receive delivery notifications, chat with FedEx directly, and manage their delivery time and location with the click of a button.

